Egypt's Christians face 'constant pressure to hide their faith'

Egypt's Christians "live in a land of ancient wonders and rich history—yet face daily discrimination, harsh restrictions, and constant pressure to hide their faith", says Lizzie Francis Brink. (Photo: Getty/iStock)

A lawyer for ADF International has told of her recent visit to Egypt where she learned more about the ongoing persecution of the largest Christian population in the Middle East.

Egypt has a population of around 111 million people, of whom 90% are Sunni Muslim and 10% (representing 11 million people) are Christian. Despite their large numbers and the Egyptian constitution officially granting “absolute” freedom of religion, Christians in Egypt face significant persecution from the Islamic majority.

Lizzie Francis Brink, legal counsel for global religious freedom at ADF International, said that most persecution in Egypt does not come directly from the government, but from the majority Muslim population.

She said, "Among the persecuted are Egypt’s Christians, who live in a land of ancient wonders and rich history—yet face daily discrimination, harsh restrictions, and constant pressure to hide their faith. Despite Egypt’s status as a cultural and historical giant in Africa, it remains an ongoing struggle for many believers."

Brink learned that the southern region of the country is particularly difficult, as it is more heavily influenced by Islamic extremist groups, such as the Salafi al-Nour party, which has a strong presence in the region, despite official bans.

Christians, especially those in rural areas, can face anything from employment discrimination and bullying at school to sexual violence and bombing campaigns. The authorities often turn a blind eye to such incidents and also do little to facilitate the building of new Christian places of worship.

Converts from Islam to Christianity can face even greater difficulties. The state makes it practically impossible to officially change one’s religion from Islam to anything else. Converts have also been known to face arrest by the security services and can also fall foul of the country’s blasphemy laws, as well as experiencing the pain of being ostracised from their families and communities.

One such case highlighted by Brink is Abdulbaqi Abdo. Abdo is a Yemeni-born convert to Christianity. He was arrested in 2021 for “joining a terrorist group with knowledge of its purposes” and “contempt of the Islamic religion”. What he had actually done was become involved with a Facebook group for Muslim converts to Christianity.

Abdo was moved around Egypt’s notoriously harsh prison system and was often denied visits from his family and legal team. Last year he said he would begin a hunger strike and refuse medical treatment.

Thankfully however, ADF International lobbied on his behalf in front of the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention. As a result, Abdo was released in January and has since moved to another country. ADF has continued supporting him, however, as his case officially remains open.

Brink met with both Christians and lawyers during her visit in March. She praised their courage and steadfastness.

"Egypt’s Christians live under constant pressure—from discriminatory laws, violent attacks, and systemic injustice. Despite constitutional promises and international treaties meant to protect religious freedom, the reality presents critical challenges," she said.

"Yet, in the face of such hardship, the courage and resilience of Egypt’s Christian community are a powerful testament to the enduring hope of the Gospel. During my trip, I witnessed that hope firsthand."