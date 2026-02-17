CoE announces £400,000 to get young people into choirs

A choir made up of children. (Photo: Church of England)

The Church of England has announced a £400,000 scheme in partnership with the Royal School of Church Music (RSCM) to encourage children to get involved in choral worship.

Under the simply named “Choir Project” over 200 church choirs aimed at children and young people will be established or “renewed”.

According to the Church, the number of cathedral choirs reached a record high of 207 in 2024. Despite this, most local church choirs (57 per cent) have no children at all.

It is hoped that the programme will not only help foster the next generation of choristers, but that the project will improve the faith life of the young people involved and serve as a gateway to greater mission and discipleship efforts.

The Church cited research suggesting that young people in faith communities are more likely to remain active if given meaningful roles and opportunities for leadership. The chance to foster intergenerational relationships is also important.

The funding for the scheme has come about following an agreement between the Church’s Strategic Mission and Ministry Investment Board and the RSCM.

The Bishop of Chelmsford, Guli Francis-Dehqani, who wrote the book, Listening to the Music of the Soul, said, "The English choral tradition is unique and part of our rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

"The beauty of church singing speaks directly to people of all generations and from all walks of life. I am delighted to see this investment that will go to church choirs across the country."

Hugh Morris, director of the RSCM, said, “We are delighted to be launching this exciting new project. For generations, church choirs have been one of the most natural and joyful ways for young people to encounter faith, learn about worship, and grow in confidence and belonging.

“As we look to our second century of supporting church music and musicians, RSCM sees this investment in young people as a vital step to ensuring a bright future of music ministry, and fostering active discipleship across all backgrounds and socio-economic environments, for the rich heritage we inherit today.”