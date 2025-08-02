Church of England Newspaper suspends print operations

The Church of England Newspaper has for a long time been an important pillar in UK Christian media. (The Church of England Newspaper)

What might be the world’s oldest Christian newspaper is suspending its print operations indefinitely following the death of its owner and main financial supporter.

The Church of England Newspaper, as it is straightforwardly named, began life in 1828 as The Record. It gained its current name in the 1950s following a merger with The Church Family Newspaper.

So influential was the paper at one point that it even boasted its own faction within the Church. As a vehicle for young evangelicals in the 19th century, the “Recordites” were opposed to the pro-Catholic Oxford Movement.

Ironically, one of the first supporters and indeed subscribers to the newspaper was John Henry Newman. Newman eventually joined the Catholic Church via the Oxford Movement, eventually becoming a cardinal and even achieving sainthood posthumously in 2019.

Now however, the print operations of the paper have been forced to fold, although the newspaper said it is pursuing all options.

In a statement the paper’s editor, Andrew Carey, said, “I’m sorry to inform you … that the Church of England Newspaper has had to review its operations following the passing of Keith Young, owner and director of Political and Religious Intelligence Ltd.

“Keith was generously the sole provider of additional finance to continue supporting the paper and we are now exploring all options to secure a future and hope that you will bear with us as we seek an orderly transition to serve our readers and subscribers, our advertisers and all other partners.”

While the newspaper will no longer published in print edition, it will still send out a weekly newsletter.

Carey indicated that he hoped a new voice standing up for evangelicalism and biblical orthodoxy in a thoughtful manner might at some point come forth.

“In more peaceful times post-war, the [Church of England Newspaper] also made a considerable contribution to building up the evangelical institutions of the [Church of England] and supporting an open evangelicalism which up until today, I hope, remains thoughtful, orthodox, resourceful and generous. This is needed more than ever today,” Carey said.

The closure of such a legacy Christian newspaper, combined with the sad news that Spurgeon’s College is to shut down, might be a sign that Christianity is losing its power in Britain. Equally, it could be the case the “quiet revival” reportedly taking place in Britain does not fit into a 19th century box. The question to ask is, while old Christian institutions are dying, are new ones being born?