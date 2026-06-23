Church leaders threatened by militants in run-up to Colombian presidential election, says rights group

Staff writer
Colombia
 (Photo: Getty/iStock)

Armed groups in Colombia were allegedly threatening locals and religious leaders against voting for Abelardo de la Espriella, the winner of the country’s latest presidential election.

The second round of the election took place on Sunday, with De la Espriella securing 49.7 per cent of the vote, narrowly defeating opponent Iván Cepeda, who won 48.7 per cent.

Local pastors in the country, particularly in the departments of Arauca, Caquetá, Cauca, Guaviare and Nariño, told Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW) that the National Liberation Army (ELN) forced locals and pastors to attend meetings.

At the meetings the ELN is said to have told religious leaders to be “very careful” about who they supported in the election. The militant group is also reported to have said that it will not allow new churches as there are already “enough”.

Similar reports were received in Caquetá and Cauca, where splinter groups from the notorious FARC militant group told religious leaders that the votes of their church members were being monitored.

Some armed groups are alleged to have demanded that voters take a picture of their marked ballot paper in order to show if they followed instructions.

In response some churches have attempted to declare their political neutrality, one such being the Quadrangular Christian Church (Arauca Zone), which affirmed that its primary mission is a spiritual one.

CSW’s Director of Advocacy and Americas Team Leader Anna Lee Stangl, said, “CSW is deeply concerned by credible allegations of voter intimidation and coercion by illegal armed groups across Colombia.

"It is no surprise that these groups have in many cases specifically targeted religious leaders, as they have long regarded such leaders as a threat to their own influence and control.”

CSW is urging the new Colombian President to reinstate special protection measures for religious leaders, many of whom have been targeted by the militants who see them as an obstacle to their power.

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