Church leader accuses security services of 'slow response' to church attack that killed 37 children

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

A Catholic bishop has spoken out against the security services in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), condemning them for their “slow response” to an attack by Islamist militants that resulted in the death of 37 children.

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) consider themselves to be the local branch of Islamic state in the region. On 27 July they attacked a vigil at the parish hall of Blessed Marie-Clémentine Anuarite Nengapeta Catholic Church in Komanda, Ituri.

The church was filled with children who were celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Eucharistic Crusades movement. While four escaped uninjured and six were wounded, the vast majority were killed with guns and machetes.

Bishop Dieudonné Uringi of Bunia told the Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need, “The police and the military were not far away, but they did not act in time. They should have intervened more quickly to protect the population.”

He added, “Many people have been traumatised. When the adults found out, they came immediately to see what had happened.”

In his view, local Christians and Muslims live side by side without tensions. It is armed outsiders who are bringing trouble to the area.

“There is no conflict between communities. The problem is the rebels from Uganda who have been operating in this area for years," he told ACN.

For much of this year violence in the DRC has been between government forces and M23, a rebel group believed to be operating as a proxy for neighbouring Rwanda. Conflict experts have warned that the fighting between the government and M23 has allowed other militia groups, especially the ADF to act with greater impunity.

Earlier this year, over 80 people were found beheaded inside a church.

Bishop Uringi said that in the DRC there was little conflict between Christians and Muslims. He said that the ADF are rebels from Uganda.

The bishop’s criticisms echo those made by churchmen in Nigeria. Several Nigerian regions have been plagued by Islamist and Fulani violence targeting Christian villages.

There too the security services have been condemned for their inaction, sometimes failing to prevent attacks even when advance warning is given.