Christians demand Lebanon be included in ceasefire

Tearfund's local partner distributes blankets in Lebanon. (Photo: Tearfund partner)

A number of Christian organisations have called for an end to violent hostilities in Lebanon as the country continues to be targeted despite a ceasefire between the US and Iran.

Earlier this week the US and Iran announced a two week ceasefire, the exact terms of which are unclear and disputed.

Despite the ceasefire, Israel has continued military action in Lebanon. At around 2pm on Wednesday, Israel launched an intense aerial bombardment on the Lebanese capital, Beirut, allegedly targeting the militant group Hezbollah.

The Lebanese Health Ministry says at least 182 people were killed and 890 wounded. The country’s president, Joseph Aoun, described the attack as a “massacre”.

According to Iran, the attacks represent a violation of the ceasefire, however both the US and Israel claim that Lebanon was not included in the ceasefire.

Tearfund, Christian Aid, the World Council of Churches (WCC) and the Middle East Council of Churches (MECC) have all condemned ongoing strikes on Lebanon.

Jaime Abraham, Tearfund’s Country Director for Lebanon and Syria, said the attacks had sent prices soaring, leaving people in the country "forced to make impossible choices".

“Today is a national day of mourning for people in Lebanon, and Tearfund and its partners are grieving with them. People are losing everything in an instant - their homes, their loved ones, their livelihoods. Many tell us they’re terrified and losing hope, as nowhere feels safe - the entire country is under attack," he said.

“In a week where billions of dollars have been spent to see the dark side of the moon, the dark side of humanity is raining down on Lebanon. Here, rockets are obliterating hundreds of lives every day. It’s savage, it’s senseless and it’s entirely stoppable.

“The UK and other leaders have called for the current ceasefire to include Lebanon, they must make sure this happens. Air strikes and violence against Lebanese civilians have to stop, right now, and leaders must work towards a sustainable peace.”

Christian Aid’s head of Middle East advocacy, William Bell, said that whatever was agreed, Lebanon should be included in the ceasefire deal.

“Any ceasefire must include Lebanon. Israel cannot be allowed to continue bombing and displacing innocent civilians at will in a country where almost a quarter have already been forced to leave their homes. As with Gaza, a ceasefire has to mean exactly that: an end to all military activity by all. Not a continuation of killing and misery.”

In a joint statement the WCC and the MECC described the Israeli attack on Beirut as a “catastrophic security escalation” that they strongly condemned.

“One does not need to be Lebanese or Arab to feel anger at what is happening in Gaza, Lebanon, and other Middle Eastern countries," they said.

The statement called for an immediate end to all violence and for all parties to respect international law and human rights. In addition, the statement demanded that civilians be protected and allowed to access humanitarian aid.

During the Gaza conflict, Israel was accused of weaponizing aid when it imposed strict measures regulating the flow of aid into Gaza. Israel defended its actions, saying it was concerned that the aid was being used or controlled by Hamas.