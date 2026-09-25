Christians call for more action to promote peace in Sudan

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Christians in Sudan have urged the US to uphold its decision to withhold a visa from General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) who was due to make an appearance at the United Nations.

They argue that the general is not the legitimate ruler of Sudan.

Since April 2023 Sudan has been locked in a vicious civil war between the SAF and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Both factions were previously aligned and the current conflict is essentially a battle for supremacy between two formerly allied warlords.

Both factions are believed to be receiving support from various foreign governments as well as militant groups from other African countries.

According to Reuters, the US made the decision to withhold General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan’s visa just days before he was due to speak at the UN.

Speaking anonymously, the Sub-Saharan African spokesperson for Open Doors, said, “This is about a power struggle between two groups – the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the SAF – neither of whom speak for civilians in Sudan.

"Christian leaders we speak to from Sudan are clear that there is no legitimacy of either the SAF or RSF in Sudan. Any legitimacy ended after the coup.

“Legitimacy comes from civilians and the people of Sudan who are crying out for peace. No warring party should be offered any hope that they should have legitimacy now or in the future of the country. Sudan's future cannot be decided only by armed or political actors.”

As well as largely symbolic actions like the denial of a visa, the spokesperson said that “concrete action” for the Sudanese people was needed. Civilians need protection from the excesses of both sides in the conflict, and humanitarian aid is required as well as respect for religious freedom.

“Neither of the warring parties have any desire to guarantee rights for Christians”, the spokesperson said.

“If this current ceasefire goes ahead, it will be the 46th peace agreement in Sudan. People are totally frustrated – such a ceasefire would give them no hope for a future, unless there are actionable steps to peace included.

“Sudanese Christians are looking for a peaceful and prosperous Sudan where every citizen has equal rights, every place of worship is protected, and every community has a voice in the future of our country.”

Sudan gained its independence 70 years ago, but most of that period has seen the country embroiled in one major civil war or another and even times of relative peace have been marked by near constant regional insurgencies and conflicts.