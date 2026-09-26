Christian nurse Jennifer Melle supports Sandie Peggie in latest tribunal

Sandie Peggie, Jennifer Melle and Darlington nurses, Bethany Hutchison and Lisa Lockey outside of parliament. (Photo: Christian Legal Centre)

Christian nurse Jennifer Melle is lending her support to a Scottish nurse who is taking legal action following a dispute over transgender policies in the workplace.

The case follows two high-profile disputes involving nurses who objected to their employers' gender identity policies.

Melle was suspended after speaking publicly about an incident in which she refused to use male pronouns with a transgender patient identifying as a woman. She was eventually reinstated and told she had “no case to answer” by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC).

Similarly, a group known as the “Darlington Nurses” objected to a biological male using the female changing rooms. After a lengthy legal battle, they received an apology and a six-figure payout.

Sandie Peggie, a nurse for over 30 years, alleges that the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) discriminated against her by refusing to assist her after she was suspended by NHS Fife for objecting to a transgender doctor using the female changing room.

It is her second case before an employment tribunal after securing a partial victory last December in her legal action against NHS Fife over the changing room dispute.

The RCN disputes Peggie's claim against it, telling the tribunal on Friday that her gender critical beliefs had "no bearing" on its decision not to give her legal advice and that it had followed the organisation's own rules.

Melle and Bethany Hutchison, President of the Darlington Nursing Union, have been called as witnesses in Peggie’s case.

Melle has previously called upon the government to issue NHS-wide guidance to ensure that her own experience, and that of the Darlington nurses is not repeated.

They are all being supported by the Christian Legal Centre (CLC).

Speaking ahead of the hearing, Peggie said that taking legal action was "regrettable" but, in her opinion, necessary "to highlight the extent to which gender ideology has taken hold of the RCN".



“I face this next legal ordeal a little less daunted and truly humbled in the knowledge that my witnesses will include fellow RCN members, Darlington Nurse, Bethany Hutchison, and Jennifer Melle," she said.

"I am so very grateful to them and the other witnesses who have generously given their time and assistance to my legal team.”

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, said nurses should not be required to deny biological reality.

“This case is an opportunity to establish that professional bodies must represent all their members fairly. Nurses who speak truthfully and respectfully about biological sex deserve the same protection, support and representation as anyone else," she said.

An RCN spokesperson said: “The RCN is an anti-discrimination organisation. We support and represent the rights of all our members and we strive to ensure that all members experience discrimination-free workplaces.

"We treat our members’ right to confidentiality with the utmost importance and do not comment on individual cases. We are defending the tribunal and are not in a position to comment further.”