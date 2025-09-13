Charlie Kirk's widow pays tribute to 'martyr' husband

Charlie Kirk's grieving widow Erika Kirk addressed the nation from his podcasting studio. (Photo: Turning Point USA)

Charlie Kirk's heartbroken widow, Erika Kirk, said on Friday that she wanted her husband to be remembered as a "martyr" and a man of faith.

Mrs Kirk made the remarks in her first public statement since her husband, a hugely influential conservative activist and committed Christian, was assassinated at a university campus in Utah on Wednesday.

"Charlie will stand at his Saviour’s side wearing the glorious crown of a martyr," she said, adding that he "wanted to be remembered for his courage and for his faith".

Mrs Kirk gave the emotional tribute from her husband's podcasting studio next to the empty chair where he used to sit for his broadcasts.

She was brought to tears as she remembered Kirk as a man who "loved his life" and "loved America".

"He loved nature, which helped him always bring him closer to God. He loved the Chicago Cubs and, my goodness, did he love the Oregon Ducks.

"Most of all, Charlie loved his children, and he loved me with all of his heart, and I knew that every day," she said.

She publicly thanked Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, and President Donald Trump for their friendship and support in the days following her husband's murder.

She vowed to continue her husband's work at the organisation he founded, Turning Point USA, saying that its upcoming annual conference and 'The American Comeback Tour' would go ahead as planned.

"There will be even more tours in the years to come," she said.

Trump said on Thursday that Kirk would be posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The President made the announcement while speaking at a memorial service for the September 11 terror attacks.

He described Kirk, who was a staunch supporter of Trump, as a “giant of his generation, a champion of liberty and an inspiration to millions and millions of people”.

He added, “Our prayers are with his wonderful wife, Erika and his beautiful children, fantastic people they are.

"We miss him greatly, yet I have no doubt that Charlie’s voice and the courage he put into the hearts of countless people, especially young people, will live on.”

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian award in the United States. Notable recipients include Mother Teresa, Margaret Thatcher, Rosa Parks, Bob Dylan, Tiger Woods and Walt Disney.

Kirk was shot and killed on Wednesday while speaking at a campus event in Utah. It is believed the gunman fired a single shot from the roof of a nearby building.

On Friday President Trump told Fox News that the prime suspect in the killing had been arrested.

The suspect has been named by authorities as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, of Utah.

It has been reported that he was persuaded to turn himself in after confessing to his father and a family friend who was a minister.

The authorities are yet to declare a motive but have confirmed that anti-fascist slogans were etched on two unused bullet casings found after the shooting.

Kirk was the founder of Turning Point USA, an organisation devoted to spreading conservative values among college students.

He has variously been described as “far-right”, “right-wing” and as “America’s last moderate”. He was generally opposed to immigration and abortion, and was sceptical of pro-LGBT ideology.