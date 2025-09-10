Conservative activist and committed Christian, Charlie Kirk, shot dead in Utah

Charlie Kirk 1993 - 2025 (Photo: Turning Point USA)



American conservative activist and author Charlie Kirk has died after being shot as he spoke to students in Utah. He was 31.

The shooting happened at Utah Valley University at approximately 12:20 p.m. local time, Kirk was speaking at the campus as part of his American Comeback Tour. He is survived by his wife Erika and their two children.

At the time of going to print, the shooter was still at large and had not been identified.

Turning Point USA announced Kirk's death with "a heavy heart".

"May he be received into the merciful arms of our loving Savior, who suffered and died for Charlie," the organisation said in a statement.

"We ask that everyone keep his family and loved ones in your prayers.

"We ask that you please respect their privacy and dignity at this time."

Kirk, a committed Christian, was just 18 when he founded Turning Point USA in 2012 to promote conservative values among university students. It grew to have a presence on over 3,500 high school and college campuses nationwide, and over 250,000 student members.

Kirk and the movement he founded became a pivotal source of support for US President Donald Trump during his election campaigns.

Trump was among the first to pay his respects, saying in a statement: "The great, and even legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead.

"No one understood or had the heart of the youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.

"He was loved and admired by all, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us.

"Melania and my sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

The President has ordered flags to be flown at half mast in the US.

Vice President JD Vance, who was friends with Kirk, posted on social media: "Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord."

American evangelist Franklin Graham has asked people to pray for Kirk's family.

"What a tragedy," he said.

"This young man loved his country and invested his time and energy in trying to make it the best it could be.

"He stood boldly for conservative values and defended free speech for all of us. Most importantly, Charlie loved the Lord Jesus Christ.

"Pray for his wife Erika, their two young children, and all of their family. It’s in these moments of darkness that we need to stand on the Scripture that Erika shared on social media, 'God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble' (Psalm 46:1)."

Harvest pastor Greg Laurie called his death "an incredible loss".

"Charlie was such a courageous young man. He was not only a bold and unwavering voice for biblical truth in our culture, but also a devoted follower of Jesus Christ, a husband, and a family man. He will be deeply missed.

"As shocking as this news is, we can take comfort in knowing that Charlie is now in Heaven. The moment he took his last breath here on earth, he took his first breath in the presence of the Lord.

"That is the hope we hold on to as believers—eternal life through faith in Jesus Christ. Please join me in praying for Charlie’s wife and children during this unimaginable time. May the God of all comfort surround them with peace and strength."

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro said he was "utterly stunned and heartbroken and sick to my soul" over Kirk's death.

He paid tribute to him as a "principled man" who stood up for his beliefs and created "the single most important conservative political organization in America".

"But more importantly, Charlie was a good man, a man who believed in right and wrong, who stood by his Biblical values," said Shapiro.

"All of us will miss him, and I can’t imagine the pain of his beautiful young family, and we must all pray for them.

"And we must pick up the baton where Charlie left it, fighting for the things he believed in so passionately.

"And we must fight for a better America - an America where good people can speak truth and debate passionately without fear of a bullet. I weep for Charlie’s family, and I weep for my country today. Most of all, I weep for Charlie."