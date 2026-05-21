Calls to free Nicaraguan Protestant pastor unjustly imprisoned for four years

Pastor Efrén Antonio Vílchez López (Photo: Christian Solidarity Worldwide)

A Christian rights organisation has intensified calls for the release of imprisoned Nicaraguan pastor Efrén Antonio Vílchez López, marking four years since his arrest with an international petition campaign delivered to diplomatic missions across Europe and the Americas.

More than 1,000 people signed the petition by Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW) urging the Nicaraguan government to free the Protestant pastor immediately and unconditionally.

The petition was presented to Nicaraguan embassies and consulates in eight countries - the US, Mexico, Switzerland, Cuba, Belgium, Colombia, Austria and El Salvador.

Pastor Vílchez López was arrested on 15 May 2022 after reportedly being beaten by police officers.

Three days later, authorities charged him with aggravated rape and psychological harm against a minor - CSW insists the charges were fabricated in retaliation for his criticism of President Daniel Ortega’s government and co-President Rosario Murillo.

The Third Specialised District Court for Violence in Managua sentenced the pastor to 23 years in prison in September 2022.

According to CSW, the court altered the categorisation of the charges during proceedings and declined to review evidence pointing to his innocence, including CCTV footage said to show he was elsewhere at the time of the alleged incident.

The pastor is currently incarcerated at the Jorge Navarro National Penitentiary System, commonly known as “La Modelo”.

CSW says he has faced increasingly harsh prison conditions despite suffering from diabetes, hypertension and other health problems.

The organisation reports that his Bible and glasses had been seized, that he had been denied access to books and adequate medical supplies, and that since August 2024, his daily water allowance has been reduced to one small container, as well as limited outdoor access.

Relatives have also allegedly been prevented from delivering food, medication and other basic necessities.

Anna Lee Stangl, CSW’s Director of Advocacy and head of its Americas team, described the accusations against Pastor Vílchez López as “completely unfounded” and expressed concern over his deteriorating health after four years in detention.

She remarked: “We call on the government of Nicaragua to release him immediately and without condition and to end the harassment, imprisonment and forced exile of religious leaders and all those considered critical of the government.”

The case comes amid growing international concern over religious freedom in Nicaragua.

Earlier this year, CSW reported a sharp rise in alleged violations of freedom of religion or belief, increasing from 222 documented cases in 2024 to 309 in 2025.

According to the group, many pastors and priests in Nicaragua are now subjected to police monitoring measures requiring regular reporting to authorities and prior approval for certain religious activities.

Some church leaders have reportedly been arrested for extended periods, while other reports suggest restrictions have been placed on importing Bibles into the country.

CSW says the crackdown on religious communities has intensified since anti-government protests erupted in 2018.

Open Doors currently ranks Nicaragua 32nd among the world’s most difficult countries for Christians.

CSW pointed to similar cases involving other clergy members, including Bishop José Leonardo Urbina Rodríguez, who received a 30-year prison sentence in 2022 on comparable charges before eventually being forced to leave Nicaragua.

Ms Stangl said the international community must do more to support “independent voices” in Nicaragua, including religious groups facing increasing pressure from the state.