Baptist Union of Great Britain 'deeply saddened' by closure of Spurgeon's College

(Photo: Spurgeon's College)

Christians have spoken of their shock and sadness over the sudden closure of Spurgeon's College, a leading institution in Christian education in the UK for the last 169 years.

The college, whose Chancellor was bestselling author Rick Warren, announced its closure on Thursday with immediate effect.

The decision followed the collapse of a funding partnership but comes after many years of financial difficulty.

Spurgeon's trustees said the termination of the funding arrangement had come "without warning".

The Baptist Union of Great Britain (BUGB) said it was "deeply saddened" by the news. In a statement, the BUGB said it had been made aware of the funding crisis affecting the college prior to its announcement to close but that, "Sadly, it was not possible for the Baptist Union of Great Britain to offer financial support on the scale that would have been required."

The BUGB said its priority now was to support students and that it was in conversation with affiliated Baptist colleges.

It has set up a student support centre to advise students on the possibility of transferring to other educational providers.

"We recognise the magnitude of the impact this news will have on the staff and students of Spurgeon’s College and our thoughts and prayers are with them," it said.

Spurgeon's College was founded in 1856 by famed Baptist preacher, Charles Haddon Spurgeon, and since then has trained thousands of men and women for mission and ministry.

Prof Mark J Cartledge, Principal of the London School of Theology (LST), called the closure of Spurgeon's "shocking and terribly sad".

"The College has provided highly regarded theological education for Baptist and other Free Church students since 1856," he said.

"LST has had a very good relationship with Spurgeon’s College over many years, with colleagues from both our institutions collaborating in various ways.

"We shall miss the College’s distinct contribution to theological education in service of the Kingdom of God.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with our friends at the College as they navigate the next stage of their journey. Please do join with us as we pray for everyone involved in the College at this difficult time.”

Up to 200 students are affected by the closure, most of them enrolled on undergraduate and postgraduate courses in theology and Christian studies.

The regulatory body for higher education, the Office for Students (OfS), said it was working to "ensure that students' interests are protected in this challenging situation".

David Smy, deputy director of regulation at the OfS, said, "This is a difficult time for students at Spurgeon’s and we’re talking to the college to do all we can to ensure students have the support and information they need to transfer to a course with another educational provider with a comparable programme to complete their studies.

"We are working with Spurgeon’s College, as well as Liverpool Hope University and University of Manchester who have validated some of the courses at Spurgeon’s, to ensure students are supported and understand their options."