Archbishop of Wales commits to reform following 'sobering' safeguarding audit at Bangor Cathedral

Bangor Cathedral (Photo: Church in Wales)

A safeguarding audit has been critical of some of the practices and culture at Bangor Cathedral, with claims of weak financial controls, excessive alcohol use, and “blurred” sexual boundaries.

The audit, which was conducted by independent safeguarding charity Thirtyone:eight, praised Bangor Cathedral for a number of successful projects and for its inclusive community, specifically noting that those with autism “found belonging, acceptance, community, and inclusion”.

However, the audit also revealed a number of concerning shortcomings. The report found that the Cathedral’s approach to safeguarding failed to meet the standards expected in the Church in Wales.

Management was also criticised for an apparent lack of transparency and rigour, with claims of a lack of oversight and instances of favouritism. Financial decisions were also insufficiently scrutinised, the charity said.

Despite being positive about the sense of community in the church, the audit noted instances of online and offline gossip, which had caused division and hurt.

Perhaps more concerning was the reports findings about alcohol and sexual matters.

Alcohol consumption was described in the report as “excessive” and a new policy on the issue was recommended as a matter of urgency.

The report also stated, “Accounts indicate a culture in which sexual boundaries seemed blurred, and to some in their view promiscuity was acceptable.”

The Archbishop of Wales, the Most Reverend Andrew John, who has faced calls to resign following the audit, admitted that the findings of the report were “hard to hear”, but committed himself and the Church to addressing the situation.

“I have begun reflecting on what I must learn from this process – not only as a leader, but as a fellow pilgrim," he said.

He continued, "We shall commit ourselves to the work of repair, of rebuilding trust and of creating a healthier culture–together."

Describing the situation as “sobering”, the archbishop committed himself and the cathedral to a process of change.

“It will mean hard work, but it can also bring healing, and we do not do this alone," he said.

"As Christians, we know that we are people who need repentance and hope. We know our human flaws–but we also know the grace of a God who shares our humanity, understands our weaknesses and strengthens us to become the Church, he calls us to be.”