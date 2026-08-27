Archbishop of Canterbury calls for peace and pledges ‘prayerful solidarity’ with Ukraine

Obianuju Mbah
Kharkiv, Ukraine
 (Photo: Getty/iStock)

The Archbishop of Canterbury has assured Ukrainians of the Church of England’s continued prayers and solidarity as the country continues to endure the devastating effects of war.

In a message delivered at Ukraine’s National Prayer Breakfast in Kyiv on August 24, Archbishop Sarah Mullally prayed for those affected by the conflict and called for peace, while paying tribute to the sacrifices Ukrainians have made in defence of their country.

The Archbishop was unable to attend the gathering herself as she was attending the installation of Archbishop Eraste Bigirimana as Primate of the Anglican Church of Burundi. 

Her message was instead shared by the Bishop of Worcester and Church of England’s Bishop to the Armed Forces, Hugh Nelson, who travelled to Kyiv from Poland.

Archbishop Mullally highlighted the role that prayer can play in bringing people together during a time of suffering and division.

“Prayer draws us into union with God and into communion with one another,” she said. “It breaks down the walls of indifference, opens our hearts to those who suffer, and strengthens us to work for justice and peace.”

She assured Ukrainians that she prays for them daily and added: “The Church of England continues to stand in prayerful solidarity with you, mindful of the immense sacrifices that continue to be made in defence of your country, its people and the values of freedom and human dignity.”

Archbishop Mullally also rejected attempts to present warfare as divinely sanctioned, citing Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople who said, “There has never been, nor will there be, a ‘holy war’.” 

She said, “War is always a tragedy, never an expression of God’s will. We pray for peace.”

Her message remembered those killed and injured in the conflict, as well as Ukrainians who have been displaced or continue to live “under the daily shadow of violence and fear”. 

The Archbishop also drew attention to Ukraine’s religious diversity, expressing hope that its “commitment to religious pluralism will be preserved and strengthened” and its churches and other faith communities will be able to “contribute to the flourishing of society and the work of reconciliation”.

Concluding her message, she said: “May God grant you courage, wisdom and hope, and may the peace of Christ, which surpasses all understanding, guard your hearts and minds in the days ahead.”

Bishop Nelson’s time in Kyiv included a meeting with His Beatitude Metropolitan Epiphany, head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, at St Michael’s Monastery, as well as a visit to the historic Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

The monastery complex, a UNESCO World Heritage site, was damaged during a major Russian missile and drone attack in June. 

Church leaders have made repeated appeals for peace since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022. 

The World Council of Churches’ General Secretary, Rev Jerry Pillay, recently called for an end to the war, condemning Russia’s “unconscionable campaign of armed aggression” against Ukraine and describing its military action as “illegal and immoral”. 

He urged both Russia and Ukraine to “exercise maximum restraint”. protect civilians and places of worship, and pursue an end to the conflict.

Bishop Nelson was due to meet Ukrainian military chaplains and combat veterans during his visit, alongside church and civic leaders.

The Archbishop’s message comes as Ukrainian Christians continue to minister both inside the country and among communities displaced across Europe. 

According to Christian Daily International, 160 Ukrainian Baptist churches have been founded throughout Europe since the start of the invasion, as displaced believers established new congregations in the countries where they settled.

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