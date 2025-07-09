Appeal for Colombian priest missing for three weeks

Father Carlos Saúl Jaimes Guerrero (Photo: Christian Solidarity Worldwide)

Anti-persecution group Christian Solidarity Worldwide has called upon the Colombian government to conduct an investigation into the disappearance of Father Carlos Saúl Jaimes Guerrero, a Catholic priest who has been missing for three weeks.

Father Carlos is from the Order of Saint Augustine and he was travelling to a rural area of Viotá Municipality, Cundinamarca Department, allegedly for an appointment. The priest never reached his destination.

His vehicle was found in a rural area with its engine still running. There was no sign of Father Carlos and no indication of any violence or robbery.

His disappearance follows a disturbing case in Colombia in which eight religious and social leaders went missing after being summoned to a meeting by a militia group that split off from the notorious FARC movement. All eight were later found dead in a mass grave.

Father Carlos’ mother has appealed for anyone with information about her son's whereabouts to come forward: “Please send us news about him, contact the family. I’m desperate, I know nothing about him. Please, I need him returned safe and sound.”

According to CSW the local authorities have activated a so-called “urgent search mechanism”, a response programme used in cases where people may have been disappeared by illegal armed groups. A reward of around £1,800 is being offered for information that helps locate the missing priest.

CSW has raised concerns that in 2023, despite attacks on faith leaders, the Colombian government removed religious leaders from a list of people able to receive special protection due to their vulnerability.

Anna Lee Stangl, CSW’s Director of Advocacy, said, “We urge the Colombian government to strengthen its efforts to ensure a coordinated, prompt and effective response from institutions at every level to ensure Father Jaimes Guerrero’s swift and safe return.

“We insist upon the urgent need for the government to remember its duty to prevent, protect and investigate any targeting of religious and social leaders.

"We call on the government to reinstate religious leaders under Decree 1066, to ensure their access to government protection programs and security mechanisms.”