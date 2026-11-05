AI and the Gospel: navigating faith and evangelism in the digital age

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As AI changes the way people search for answers, build relationships and explore faith, churches are facing new questions about how to engage with technology without losing the human connection at the heart of the Gospel.

These are just some of the issues that will be considered during Digital Day 2026 on 12 November. Digital Day is an annual event hosted by Christian Vision and bringing together church and ministry leaders with tech experts and innovators.

Christian Vision’s Heinz Oldewage speaks to Christian Today about the opportunities and challenges of AI, the growing potential of anonymous online spaces for faith conversations, and why discipleship matters more than digital reach. He also shares his hopes for Christians using technology to serve God's kingdom and why he remains optimistic about what God can do through imperfect tools.

Digital Day explores the opportunities and tensions created by technology. From your perspective, what is the biggest spiritual challenge we're facing in the digital sphere in 2026?

The biggest challenge right now is discernment. The same technology that could put the gospel in front of someone who would never walk into a church can also counterfeit spiritual authority, or malform the very people we’re trying to reach. Five years ago, I think it was easier to sort digital tools into things to embrace and things to avoid. Now, it seems opportunity and danger often come in the same package.

The question facing us isn’t really whether to use these technologies. I think we will, and I think we should. The real issue is that wisdom takes time, and the pace of change right now isn’t forgiving to anyone who dares slow down. That, to me, is the spiritual battle of 2026: slowing down long enough to discern how exactly we should pursue these opportunities, when the world is rushing headlong down every path that looks remotely profitable.

Do you think digital culture is making people more open to talking about faith, or is it making those conversations harder to have?

I do think it's making people more open to talking about faith, although it depends on the context.

At Christian Vision, we do a lot of work in unreached contexts, places where there are very few evangelical Christians. What we find is that digital platforms allow people to have conversations anonymously. That anonymity gives people the freedom to ask questions they would never ask in public.

People can explore questions about faith, their background and their beliefs in ways that simply wouldn't be possible otherwise. In those contexts, digital is a real blessing.

In the West, however, digital culture can sometimes create barriers. People are exposed to so many misconceptions about the Church, Jesus and God that we often have to overcome those misunderstandings first. Even so, there are still opportunities. People often open up online about things they would never discuss face to face, particularly when they feel safe or anonymous.

With technology becoming such a big part of everyday life, how can we make sure our faith is shaped by Scripture rather than by what algorithms tell us?

As a digital native, one thing that stands out to me is that digital technology actually allows me to engage with Scripture more than ever before. Bible apps, Christian content, podcasts and online communities have all contributed significantly to my spiritual walk.

There are tremendous opportunities to engage with God's truth digitally. At the same time, we must recognise that technology can be a distraction. We've all lost an hour scrolling through social media without realising it.

We need to be intentional about the time and influence we allow digital platforms to have in our lives. But I'm not a doom-and-gloom person when it comes to technology. Digital tools can help people engage with Scripture in ways that were previously impossible.

For example, my youngest child loves watching Bible stories on YouTube. I'm grateful for that because it helps him engage with God's Word. It doesn't make YouTube perfect, but it does illustrate the opportunities that exist.

More and more people are turning to AI for answers before speaking to a pastor or someone in their church. How can the Church respond while still helping people find genuine connection and spiritual guidance?

My starting point is gratitude. Whenever I see evidence that people are searching for truth, meaning or God, I see opportunity rather than something to fear.

I recently saw figures showing just how many faith-related questions are being asked of AI systems. The numbers are enormous. While I certainly have concerns about how AI answers questions, what those statistics reveal is that people are searching for meaning and spiritual truth.

Of course there are pitfalls. We shouldn't be naïve about those, but I've also seen God work through imperfect tools. I've known people come to faith after watching films that didn't even explain the gospel particularly well. If God can work through imperfect films, I believe He can also work through imperfect AI systems. The Holy Spirit can still draw people towards Jesus.

Are there any ethical concerns around AI that Christian leaders should be talking about more?

Absolutely. One of the clearest lines we've drawn at Christian Vision is that we will never use AI to impersonate human beings. If AI is being used, people should know it's being used.

I think we have to be especially careful in areas like evangelism and discipleship. These are deeply human processes. While chatbots can serve helpful purposes, there comes a point where people need genuine human interaction.

People need relationships. They need community. They need to connect with faith communities where discipleship can happen naturally over time.

Anything that moves people away from those relationships should concern us.

If we look at digital evangelism today compared with five years ago, what's changed the most?

One of the biggest shifts has been moving away from vanity metrics.

Five years ago, success was often measured by reach. How many people saw a message? How many views did a video get? And digital makes it relatively easy to achieve large numbers if you have the resources.

At Christian Vision, we reached the point where more than a million people a day were watching a gospel message from start to finish. That's exciting, but today our attention has shifted elsewhere.

Now we're asking deeper questions. Are people moving towards discipleship? Are lives actually being changed? Are people taking meaningful steps of faith?

Across digital ministry, there has been a growing emphasis on depth rather than simply scale. That's an encouraging sign of maturity.

What has surprised you most about the way people are discovering Jesus or exploring faith online?

What surprises me most is how often conversations that begin with hostility end up becoming meaningful.

When our digital reach started growing significantly, we received huge amounts of abuse and criticism. Initially, we focused our attention on people who seemed interested in faith and ignored many of the negative responses.

Eventually, though, we began engaging with those hostile comments. To our surprise, many of those conversations quickly became thoughtful and constructive.

Often, the people who react most strongly against the gospel are actually wrestling deeply with questions about faith. We've learned that those conversations can become some of the most fruitful opportunities we encounter.

Are there any digital platforms or emerging trends that churches are missing when it comes to reaching people with the gospel?

I wouldn't necessarily say churches are missing them, but I do think there's a need for deeper engagement.

There are increasingly fragmented digital communities gathering on platforms such as Discord and Reddit. These spaces are often shaped around shared interests, identities or hobbies, and they provide unique opportunities for meaningful conversations.

Most importantly, though, I believe the Church needs to engage seriously with this AI moment.

None of us has all the answers. We're still figuring things out. That's one of the reasons Digital Day exists. We want churches, ministries and Christians to come together, share experiences and learn from one another.

My encouragement would be simple: engage prayerfully, humbly and actively. Don't stand back from the conversation.

What advice would you give a young Christian who wants to use technology to make a difference for God's Kingdom?

The biggest thing I'd say is this: nobody has this figured out.

Sometimes younger people assume that somebody, somewhere, already knows exactly how Christians should navigate this AI moment. As a result, they wait for others to lead.

My advice is don't wait. Jump in. Experiment carefully. Talk to other Christians who are thinking about these issues. Learn from people with different perspectives.

That's what we do at Christian Vision. We intentionally surround ourselves with people who see things differently because it helps us recognise opportunities and risks we might otherwise miss.

So get involved, stay humble and learn alongside others.

Finally, if there's one thing you'd love everyone at Digital Day to think differently about when it comes to sharing their faith in the digital age, what would it be?

You don't have to come up with the perfect system.

You don't have to solve every problem. You don't have to get everything exactly right before God can use you.

I've seen countless examples where God has taken something imperfect and used it in extraordinary ways. What He asks of us is obedience. He asks us to take the gift, talent or opportunity we've been given and do something with it.

So often we approach these conversations as though everything depends on us. It doesn't.

Some of our biggest mistakes have led to some of our most encouraging stories. God takes what we bring in humility and sincerity, and His Spirit brings about the change.

My hope is that people leave Digital Day understanding that they can bring whatever imperfect offering they have and trust God to use it.