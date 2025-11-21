18 church leaders arrested in China as part of crackdown

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Leaders of a Chinese house church have been arrested for supposedly “illegally using information networks” in what may be part of a broader crackdown by the Chinese government on non-state sanctioned Christianity.

This latest incident occurred at Zion Church in Beihai, Guangxi Province. The church’s senior pastor, Ezra Jin Mingri, was one of the 18 arrested.

They could be held in pre-trial detention indefinitely or receive prison sentences of up to three years, according to Christian Solidarity Worldwide.

Zion Church is one of the largest unofficial churches in China, boasting at least 5,000 members. In 2018 Beijing officials closed down the church’s main building after it refused to install CCTV cameras.

Scott Bower, CEO of CSW, condemned the arrest Pastor Jin and the other leaders of Zion Church. He said they had "been targeted solely for the peaceful exercise of their religious beliefs".

“We call on the Chinese Communist Party to release these individuals immediately and without condition, and to cease its harassment of churches and religious groups that choose not to register with the CCP in order to practise their religion or belief without undue interference and surveillance," he said.

According to Open Doors, which monitors anti-Christian activity across the world, China has recently begun cracking down on unregistered churches. In September it was reported that 70 Christians had been detained, with some being arrested in the middle of church services.

Accusations included “fraud,” “running an illegal business,” or “organising unlawful meetings.” In at least one case church members responsible for managing the collections were accused of financial wrongdoing, despite no complaints from within the church.

A local partner for Open Doors said of the situation, “Due to the recent crackdown, our church has come to a standstill. More than 80 groups within the house church movement have ceased meeting. Of the original 14 churches, only a few remain.”