Zelensky meets Pope at Vatican

Jennifer Lee

The Pope and Ukrainian president during their meeting at the Vatican.(Photo: Vatican News)

The Pope and Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky met at the Vatican on Saturday. 

In the private meeting, which lasted around 40 minutes, the pair discussed the humanitarian and political situation in Ukraine, which has been at war with Russia for over a year. 

The Pope and Zelensky exchanged gifts, with the Ukrainian president receiving a bronze sculpture of an olive branch representing peace.

Zelensky gifted the Pope with two works of art, one called "Loss", representing the children who have died in the conflict, and the other made from a bulletproof plate. 

During the meeting, the Pope said he was praying for Ukraine and spoke of the importance of "gestures of humanity" towards the most vulnerable, Vatican News reports.

In a tweet after the meeting, Zelensky said he had spoken to the Pope "about the tens of thousands of deported (Ukrainian) children".

"We must make every effort to return them home," he wrote.

Zelensky also thanked the Pope for "his personal attention to the tragedy of millions of Ukrainians".

The meeting took place during Zelensky's visit to Rome where he met with Italian Premiere, Giorgia Meloni, and President Sergio Mattarella.

Most Read

  1. matt-brodersen

    Charles Stanley's grandson sells memorabilia on eBay, buyer returns it to family

  2. embryo

    UK's first 'three-parent baby' crosses ethical line, says CARE

  3. cho-family

    Churchgoing family killed in Texas shooting, leaving behind 6-year-old

  4. laura-toggs

    Brian and Bobbie Houston's daughter, son-in-law resign from Hillsong Church

  5. king-charles-iii

    The problem with King Charles's coronation prayer

  6. peta

    PETA rewrites the Book of Genesis to remove Abraham's sacrifice

  7. carl-lentz

    Carl Lentz admits to 'major lies' in teaser trailer for new Hillsong documentary

More News

  1. teenagers

    British teens have positive view of Jesus, study finds

  2. carl-lentz

    Last few years have been 'hell', says Carl Lentz

  3. matt-brodersen

    Charles Stanley's grandson sells memorabilia on eBay, buyer returns it to family

  4. tv

    Religion on TV facing major threat

  5. sithembiso-madlala

    How a South African orphan's faith in God gave him the strength to graduate from medical school

  6. lion

    Why a lion?