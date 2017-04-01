'Yuri on Ice!' season 2 rumors: Anime to arrive this October, will feature Yuri and Victor competing with each other?
After successfully etching its name in the hearts of many anime fans during its first season run, it is said that "Yuri on Ice!" will return for its season 2 in fall this year.
While "Yuri on Ice!" deviates from the more popular fantasy and combat-based anime series, its first season run succeeded in getting the nod of the anime fans. Because of this, many have been clamoring for it to have another season.
If the latest reports are to be believed, the clamor of the fans did not land on deaf ears as it is alleged that "Yuri on Ice!" is returning for its sophomore season this fall. Reportedly, the ice skating-themed anime series is currently in production and will be released in October.
To the uninitiated, "Yuri on Ice!" follows the life and ice-skating adventures of Yuri Katsuki, who is a professional figure skater. After returning home from college, Yuri revived his passion and imitated the moves of his figure skating idol, Victor Nikiforov.
Impressed with the moves of his fan, Victor headed to Japan and eventually mentored Yuri. In the course of their training, the two developed a special relationship, almost a homosexual one.
Despite Victor's mentoring, though, Yuri still failed to bag the plum in the Grand Prix finals and only ended as the silver medalist. However, it was no less than the champion, Yuri Plisetsky, who egged Yuri on pursuing his dreams. Hence, it is now suspected that, apart from following the special relationship between Yuri and Victor, "Yuri on Ice!" season 2 will also follow his quest on becoming the next Grand Prix champion.
On the other hand, it is also suspected that "Yuri on Ice!" season 2 will feature Yuri and Victor going against each other in the Grand Prix as the latter has been contemplating on competing in the figure skating event, too.
Will Victor hinder Yuri's dream of becoming the next Grand Prix champion? Will their relationship grow deeper or be affected by their quest in the ice skating rink?
Find out when "Yuri on Ice!" season 2 arrives, hopefully this October.
-
Ken Ham says Bill Nye's new Netflix show is 'dangerous' because it is all about 'exulting man'
Bill Nye has a new Netflix show called "Bill Nye Saves the World," and it's really worrying Answers in Genesis founder Ken Ham who said the programme is all about "exulting man" rather than God.
-
It's April Fool's Day - Here are our top Christian April Fool stories
Martin Luther to be a Saint? Michael Gove to be the next Bishop of Sheffield? Will Simba be gay in a Disney remake of the Lion King? You couldn't make it up. Or could you?
- Should Christians pursue the calling to become missionaries even if this goes against their parents' wishes?
- Mike Pence should be applauded, not hated, for setting boundaries to protect his marriage
- Justin Bieber has brand new tattoos - and they have a deep Christian message
- Marlow's scandalous 'Jesus was gay' document goes online for first time
- Churchgoing among kids plummets as parents admit they could do more to share Christian faith
- Sex and Salvation: 9 quotes from Anglican poet John Donne
- Why it's time to ditch the 'surface check'
- Generous leadership: What Moses has to teach pastors today
- The profound Christian faith of Vincent van Gogh
- Wealthy - and not so wealthy - White House staffers' finances detailed in new disclosures
- Amal Clooney: ISIS murders, gang rapes and sex slavery must not go unpunished
- 12 staff arrested at Christian school in Sudan
- Trump's new environmental policies - the end of the fight against climate change?
- Jailed Christian pastor in China is 'rapidly deteriorating'
- Lord Carey: Donald Trump is a 'Good Samaritan' president who speaks for the 'left behind'