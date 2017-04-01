'Yuri on Ice!' season 2 rumors: Anime to arrive this October, will feature Yuri and Victor competing with each other?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

After successfully etching its name in the hearts of many anime fans during its first season run, it is said that "Yuri on Ice!" will return for its season 2 in fall this year.

While "Yuri on Ice!" deviates from the more popular fantasy and combat-based anime series, its first season run succeeded in getting the nod of the anime fans. Because of this, many have been clamoring for it to have another season.

If the latest reports are to be believed, the clamor of the fans did not land on deaf ears as it is alleged that "Yuri on Ice!" is returning for its sophomore season this fall. Reportedly, the ice skating-themed anime series is currently in production and will be released in October.

To the uninitiated, "Yuri on Ice!" follows the life and ice-skating adventures of Yuri Katsuki, who is a professional figure skater. After returning home from college, Yuri revived his passion and imitated the moves of his figure skating idol, Victor Nikiforov.

Impressed with the moves of his fan, Victor headed to Japan and eventually mentored Yuri. In the course of their training, the two developed a special relationship, almost a homosexual one.

Despite Victor's mentoring, though, Yuri still failed to bag the plum in the Grand Prix finals and only ended as the silver medalist. However, it was no less than the champion, Yuri Plisetsky, who egged Yuri on pursuing his dreams. Hence, it is now suspected that, apart from following the special relationship between Yuri and Victor, "Yuri on Ice!" season 2 will also follow his quest on becoming the next Grand Prix champion.

On the other hand, it is also suspected that "Yuri on Ice!" season 2 will feature Yuri and Victor going against each other in the Grand Prix as the latter has been contemplating on competing in the figure skating event, too.

Will Victor hinder Yuri's dream of becoming the next Grand Prix champion? Will their relationship grow deeper or be affected by their quest in the ice skating rink?

Find out when "Yuri on Ice!" season 2 arrives, hopefully this October.