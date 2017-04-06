Yoga is 'acceptable' for Christians but not a route to God, says Indian Church

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

(Pixabay)

One of India's largest Christian Churches says yoga is 'acceptable' but is 'not a means to experience the divine'.

The stance of the ancient Syro-Malabar Church is significant, because of the deep cultural and religious role played by yoga. The Church's five million adherants were told in a statement from the Church's synod of Bishops that yoga, 'must be considered as a physical exercise, a posture to concentrate or meditate," but that, 'the divine experience does not need any particular posture.'

Yoga is often practiced in schools in India. Last week it's reported a Pentecostal pastor objected to that practice, claiming it promotes a Hindu lifestyle. Hinduism is the major religion of India, while Christianity is the third largest with around two to three per cent of the population.

The Syro-Malabar Church, which is in full communion with the Roman Catholic church has now addressed the issue. Cardinal George Alencherry, who leads the Synod said, 'The God in whom we believe is a personal God... God is not someone who can be reached through a particular posture...It is not quite right to think that the experience of God and the personal encounter with the Lord is possible through Yoga.'

Yoga has exploded in popularity in the West, with some Christians objecting to it on the grounds of its religious roots, but others embracing it without its religious content.