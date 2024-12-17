Woman killed outside church named

Staff writer

Michelle Sadio(Photo: Family handout)

A woman who was fatally shot outside a church in London on Saturday night has been named as Michelle Sadio.

The shooting is believed to have occurred after a wake at the River of Life Elim Pentecostal Church in Harlesden. 

The 46 year old mother's family are being supported by police. 

Two men in their 30s were seriously injured in the incident which saw a car pull up outside the church before shots were fired at a crowd of mourners. 

One of the injured men remains in hospital in a critical condition.  

No arrests have been made in connection with the attack and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward. 

Superintendent Tony Josephs, from the North West Command Unit, said: "This is a truly shocking incident that has left a woman dead and two others injured, and I understand the concern this will cause the local community and those across London.

"I want to reassure people that a team of experienced detectives are already working at pace to piece together the events of last night and identify whoever was responsible for this heinous act of violence.

"If you were in or around Gifford Road at the time of the shooting, or have any information about who was responsible, please get in contact with us. A family has been left devastated and we need to work together to provide them with answers."

