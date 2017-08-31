'With God, the impossibe happens' says man who proposed to his girlfriend in front of the Pope

Youtube

An exiled Venezuelan politician has taken marriage proposals to the next level.

Not content with popping the question in a picturesque location, Dario Ramirez decided to ask his girlfriend for her hand in marriage during an audience with the Pope.

He and Maryangel Espinal were part of a delegation of Catholic lawmakers meeting with Pope Francis. After giving gifts to the Pontiff, Ramirez produced a ring and got down on one knee to ask Espinal to marry him.

Video footage of the proposal shows the Pope smiling broadly after the question.

Speaking to the National Catholic Register, Ramirez explained what happened. 'I could see that Maryangel was thinking: 'What's he going to do? Is he going to ask for a selfie?' he said. 'She was shocked. I explained to the Holy Father that the woman next to me is the woman of my life. I met her in church, that God put her in my life, and I want to propose to her. So I got down on one knee and asked.'

Ramirez asked permission from Cardinal Schönborn before getting down on one knee. The Pope is reported to have said, 'He asked you to marry him, what do you say?' before Espinal responded 'Yes, of course'. The couple then received a blessing.

'A very good friend of mine said, 'When you put your talents in the service of God, the impossible happens,' said Ramirez. 'Even in my wildest dreams I never thought that this would happen.'