Why 'Onward Christian Soldiers' may not be sung at this church for Remembrance Sunday

St Peter's Oadby geograph.org.uk

The hymn Onward, Christian Soldiers has been dropped from one English church's Remembrance Sunday service over concerns that it will offend non-Christians.

British Legion members are protesting at the decision to scrap the hymn at the service in St Peter's CofE Church in Oadby, Leicester.

The local Royal British Legion branch has met with the vicar, Steve Bailey, and both had agreed not to sing the song this year.

But Ian Thorpe, 61, the vice-chairman of the separate Oadby legion club said: 'The new vicar is not happy with Onward Christian Soldiers being sung. It's been done nearly every year in recent memory but he said they're not doing it because not everyone at the service will be Christians - it's not the 'soldiers' bit, it's the 'Christian' bit. He's going to have the hymn All People That on Earth Do Dwell instead.'

Thorpe said that the club's chairman, Pete Green, was planning to boycott the service and instead just lay a wreath.

Others in the congregation are also reportedly considering staying outside the church where they will sing the hymn anyway.

This is not the first time the hymn has been the subject of controversy at the same church. Another newly appointed vicar decided in 2012 that the hymn should not be sung at the Remembrance Service. Thorpe said: 'There were lots of complaints and it was back the next year.'

According to the Telegraph, a worker at the church, who did not want to be named, said: 'The hymn is completely inappropriate. It is about spiritual warfare and not earthly warfare and we wanted something that would reflect Oadby's multicultural population and people of other faiths. We are quite upset by this because everybody else seems quite happy with it and we have always had a good relationship with the Royal British Legion.'

In a statement issued by the Diocese of Leicester, Bailey said: 'We agreed the change in hymn with the Oadby Royal British Legion who run this major civic event because members of the community from a wide range of cultural backgrounds attend this parade, service and laying of wreaths at the war memorial.

'It is because the legion's committee recognised that people from different faiths served in the Armed Forces that we will be singing All People That On Earth Do Dwell instead of Onwards Christian Soldiers.

'We will also sing Guide Me Oh Thou Great Redeemer and Oh God Our Help In Ages Past.

'This year for the first time Oadby Multicultural Group will be laying a wreath at the War Memorial as well as the one I will lay on behalf of the parish and we do want people of all faiths who are paying respect to those from their own faiths and cultures who served and gave their lives, to feel welcome in the service.

'I understand that the British Legion branch is now discussing their social club members' complaints with the individuals who raised them.

'I am happy to discuss the matter with them as well as to provide reassurance that the Remembrance Service in the church remains a Christian service and one in which everyone can feel welcome.'