White House to screen pro-life movie 'Gosnell'

A pro-life movie whose makers said they were victims of an anti-conservative bias is to be screened at the White House.

Slate reports that invitations went out to pro-life advocates last week for the screening taking place on Friday.

Gosnell stars Dean Cain, best known for his role as Clark Kent in the 90s TV show Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. He plays one of the detectives who investigated real-life late-term abortionist Kermit Gosnell, who is serving a life sentence in prison over the deaths of babies who survived botched abortions at his clinic in Philadelphia.

At the time of its release last year, Gosnell's producers accused Facebook accused of blocking its adverts. It was then reported that hundreds of theaters had dropped the movie in the first couple of weeks despite it performing well.

Director Nick Searcy said there were some people who did not like the movie's pro-life message.

"This movie really exposes something that the Left does not want to report about," he said.

"They're basically trying to ignore this movie. They're trying to say that it doesn't exist because they don't want to have a discussion about abortion."

Cain revealed that he had never experienced anything like it in his career as an actor.

"I have never experienced anything like this before, but perhaps it's a sign of the times," he said.

"So many folks have become so polarized these days here in the United States that they instantly demonize anyone with whom they have any disagreement.

"It happens on both sides, and I find it ridiculous."

The White House's decision to screen a pro-life movie is not too surprising given President Donald Trump's outspoken opposition to late-term abortion and his administration's moves to defund groups that provide abortions.

The screening of Gosnell is being held days after another pro-life movie, Unplanned, took the US box office by surprise to reach fourth place on opening weekend. The movie, made by PureFlix, the same studio behind God's Not Dead, has already grossed over $13m at the box office, twice its $6m budget.