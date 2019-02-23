Trump administration delights pro-lifers with moves to defund Planned Parenthood

Pixabay

The Trump administration issued a draft proposal on Friday that would cut millions of dollars in federal funding for abortion providers.

The draft rule to Title X proposed by the US Department of Health and Human Services would also prevent funding being given to organisations that refer women elsewhere for abortions.

At present, Title X gives over $250m of funding to clinics providing birth control and abortion services.

The new rule has been issued ahead of a floor vote on Monday on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act which seeks to guarantee that any child born alive after a botched abortion has full legal protection as a living human being.

At present, medical professionals are not required by law to give treatment to a baby that survives an abortion procedure but the Act would change that by making it a crime if doctors do not attempt to save the child's life.

The proposals were welcomed by Jason Yates, head of My Faith Votes, who said the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act was 'the most important piece of legislation in a generation'.

'No American should ever have to subsidize murder with their tax dollars. I, along with millions of other Americans who believe in the sanctity of life, applaud President Trump for pulling the plug on federal money for abortion service providers like Planned Parenthood,' he said.

'This welcome news comes at a time when abortion proponents are pursuing an aggressive anti-life agenda across the country, pushing for abortion access as late as birth.

'To kill an unborn human in the womb through abortion is horrible enough. To leave a child who has miraculously survived a gruesome attempt on her life to suffer and die on a surgical table is beyond despicable. And yet that act — which is in essence infanticide — is already legal in eight states, and more states are moving to join them.'

Trump has promised to tackle late-term abortions after New York state angered pro-lifers with new regulations introduced last month making it easier for women to have an abortion up to the point of birth.

'There could be no greater contrast to the beautiful image of a mother holding her infant child than the chilling displays our nation saw in recent days,' he said in his State of the Union address.

'Lawmakers in New York cheered with delight upon the passage of legislation that would allow a baby to be ripped from the mother's womb moments before birth.

'These are living, feeling, beautiful, babies who will never get the chance to share their love and dreams with the world.'

He added: 'I am asking Congress to pass legislation to prohibit the late-term abortion of children who can feel pain in the mother's womb. Let us work together to build a culture that cherishes innocent life. And let us reaffirm a fundamental truth: all children – born and unborn – are made in the holy image of God.'