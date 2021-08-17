We cannot abandon Haiti Church after earthquake, says ACN

A Christian NGO is sending over £400,000 in aid to Haiti after a deadly earthquake over the weekend.

The 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck on Saturday, killing over 1,400 people and injuring thousands more.

A month-long state of emergency has been declared after the earthquake caused extensive damage, toppling buildings in the towns of Les Cayes, Tigwav and Jeremie in the south of the country.

Dr Thomas Heine-Geldern, executive president of ACN International, is asking for prayer.

"We are conscious of the great efforts made by the Church to offer signs of hope to the people in their desperate situation, after so many natural disasters and in the midst of the violence and extreme poverty," he said.

"So at this difficult time we cannot abandon this Church, which is fighting to support its people."

He added, "We plea to you to pray for the country, to pray for all those who have lost their loved ones, those who have been wounded and those who have lost everything."

The Bishop of Les Cayes, Cardinal Chibly Langlois, was injured when his house was destroyed in the quake.

According to the Catholic News Agency, at least one priest is among the dead, while The New York Times reports that in some towns "not a church was left standing".

Footage posted to YouTube shows the historic cathedral in Jeremie with its roof caved in.

Rev Yves Joel Jacqueline, in Les Cayes, told The New York Times that there was "no support from the government".

"We are the only thing here," he said.

The newspaper reports that "every church" seen by its reporters in a 15-mile drive in and around Les Cayes has been either "completely destroyed or severely damaged".

The gravity of the situation has only been exacerbated by Tropical Storm Grace.

Despite the challenges, Father Jacqueline is clinging to his faith.

"Our church is destroyed and many churches in and around Les Cayes are destroyed, but we have faith and we know that as long as people are still here, we can build back our community," he told The New York Times.