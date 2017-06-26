Victory for Trump as US Supreme Court partially restores Muslim travel ban

x

US President Donald Trump speaks before the swearing in of Judge Neil Gorsuch as an Associate Supreme Court Justice in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, April 10, 2017. Reuters

The US Supreme Court has partially reinstated Donald Trump's controversial travel ban, barring citizens from six majority-Muslim countries from travelling to the US.

The court has not ruled for a full travel ban, but requires that arrivals to the US prove 'a bona fide relationship' with a US citizen in order to enter, according to the New York Times. This caveat is being called an 'emergency measure' and will take effect immediately.

The move by the court is a relative victory for President Trump, whose ban has received widespread criticism. It was revised in March, but was blocked by two federal appeals courts. One, in Richmond, Virginia, said the ban violated the constitutional bar on government establishment of religion. A court in San Francisco said Trump's order had exceeded the power given to him by Congress.

The Supreme Court itself was conflicted on the matter.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel A Alito Jr and Neil M Gorsuch, dissented from part of the court's opinion– they opted for a complete revival of the travel ban without the caveat on 'bona fide' US connections.

'I fear that the court's remedy will prove unworkable,' Justice Thomas wrote. 'Today's compromise will burden executive officials with the task of deciding — on peril of contempt — whether individuals from the six affected nations who wish to enter the United States have a sufficient connection to a person or entity in this country.'

'The compromise also will invite a flood of litigation until this case is finally resolved on the merits, as parties and courts struggle to determine what exactly constitutes a 'bona fide relationship,' who precisely has a "credible claim" to that relationship, and whether the claimed relationship was formed "simply to avoid" the executive order.'

The court said it would hear both federal court cases in October.