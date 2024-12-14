Vatican removes Palestinian keffiyeh Nativity scene amid backlash

(CP) After the display raised a few eyebrows, the Vatican appears to have removed a Nativity scene that showed baby Jesus lying on a keffiyeh, the traditional scarf used as a national symbol by Palestinians that anti-Israel activists have donned at their protests.

The keffiyeh manger scene first appeared in the Paul VI Hall on Dec. 7. Pope Francis prayed before the display on the same day he met with the artists and donors responsible for the Vatican's Christmas decorations.

As of Wednesday, the keffiyeh, manger and infant Jesus have been removed from the nativity scene, The Associated Press reported. At the time of reporting, the Vatican did not provide a reason for the removal.

It's uncertain whether the removal is the result of backlash to the scene, as Catholics typically leave the baby Jesus figure out of the set during Advent. The absence of Jesus is meant to represent the wait for His arrival, and most Catholics add the figure on Christmas Eve.

The display, "Nativity of Bethlehem 2024," was designed by Johny Andonia and Faten Nastas Mitwasi, two Palestinian artists from Bethlehem, according to The Times of Israel.

The Higher Presidential Committee for Church Affairs in Palestine, which is linked to the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Palestinian Embassy to the Vatican, are some of the entities that organized the creation of the Nativity scene.

The Vatican displayed the Nativity scene with the infant Jesus lying on a keffiyeh to show it off to the pope, as well as artisans and donors, according to AP. An anonymous Palestinian official told the outlet that the Vatican did not explain why it had removed the keffiyeh, and it remains to be seen if it will include it again on Dec. 24.

In response to the display, the American Jewish Committee, which advocates for Israel and against antisemitism, condemned the Nativity scene at the Vatican.

"We are disappointed and troubled that a meaningful religious tradition has been politicized in this way," AJC wrote in an X post last Monday.

StopAntisemitism, a non-partisan watchdog group, asserts that the display is an effort to rewrite history by claiming Jesus was a Palestinian as a way of erasing the Jewish people's connection to Israel. The group noted that the Nazis also claimed Jesus was Aryan to justify the Holocaust.

"The lies may shape-shift, but the centuries-old hatred towards the Jewish people continues," StopAntisemitism declared in a statement last Sunday.

Addressing the donors' of the Vatican's Nativity Scene and Christmas tree earlier this month, Pope Francis said it serves as a reminder of the ongoing war in the Holy Land, as Vatican News reported. Representatives from the Embassy of the State of Palestine to the Holy See were also in attendance for the inauguration of the "Nativity of Bethlehem 2024."

"Enough with wars, enough of violence!" Pope Francis stated.

"You know that one of the most profitable investments is in the weapons industry?" he asked. "They earn money to kill. But why? No more wars!"

The Catholic leader has called for the release of the hostages seized by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, and met with the families of those who remain in Gaza. However, Francis has also advocated for investigating whether Israel's military campaign against the terror group in Gaza fits the definition of genocide.

On Thursday, the pope met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Vatican, according to the National Catholic Register. The discussion included a conversation about peace in the Holy Land.

Israel has rejected the claim that its response to Hamas' terrorist attack is an act of genocide. Hamas' surprise onslaught resulted in the deaths of at least 1,200 people and the abduction of over 250 others, mostly civilians, from southern Israel.

While the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry claims over 40,000 people have been killed since Israel began its military operations, the figure does not distinguish between civilians and combatants. In addition, it does not account for deaths that occurred as a result of misfired rockets launched from Gaza.

