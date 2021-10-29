US issues first gender neutral passport

The US has issued its first passport with a gender neutral 'X' marker in place of the traditional 'M' for male and 'F' for female.

It follows the June announcement from Secretary of State Antony Blinken that passport processing services would be updated to allow people to self-select from male, female or 'X' without medical certification and even if their selection differs from their other citizenship or identity documents.

The State Department said at the time that it was making the changes as a way of "ensuring the fair treatment of LGBTQI+ U.S. citizens, regardless of their gender or sex".

With the first X-marked passport issued this week, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, "We look forward to offering this option to all routine passport applicants once we complete the required system and form updates in early 2022."

"The department also continues to work closely with other US government agencies to ensure as smooth a travel experience as possible for all passport holders, regardless of their gender identity," he added.

Blinken said back in June that it would be a while before gender neutral passports could be issued en masse.

"The process of adding a gender marker for nonbinary, intersex, and gender non-conforming persons to these documents is technologically complex and will take time for extensive systems updates," he said.

A survey in September revealed that most Americans are opposed to the introduction of a gender neutral passport.

The Rasmussen Reports poll found that only 35% are in favor, compared to 54% who disapprove.