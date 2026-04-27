Calls to EU to move beyond words as Syria’s Christians face escalating violence

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Fresh criticism is being directed at European leaders over what campaigners describe as a failure to take meaningful action to protect Syria’s Christian communities amid renewed sectarian violence and reports of incessant persecution.

Advocates say statements of concern and parliamentary resolutions have done little to change realities on the ground, where Christians continue to face displacement, intimidation and attacks on homes, businesses and places of worship.

The latest calls for action come as campaigners question whether the EU is willing to use the diplomatic and economic tools at its disposal to pressure Syrian authorities to protect vulnerable minorities.

These concerns were highlighted by Syrian advocacy group, A Demand for Action, which argued that Europe has not matched strong rhetoric with decisive measures.

While the European Parliament has repeatedly condemned violence against Christians and other religious minorities in Syria, the advocacy group says that such declarations have not been followed by “concrete measures.”

It points to a resolution passed in July 2025 denouncing attacks on Christians and other minorities, noting that despite broad political backing, conditions for many communities have continued to deteriorate.

“The obstacle is not capacity, but political will,” Demand for Action said, arguing that sanctions and diplomatic pressure are among the avenues available to European leaders.

The issue has gained renewed attention following a motion for a resolution submitted to the European Parliament in March by Greek MEP Nikolaos Anadiotis of the Niki party.

The proposal describes what it calls an urgent crisis facing the Greek Orthodox (Rum) Christian community in Syria – “one of the oldest and most historic Christian presences in the Middle East” - while also reflecting wider concerns about the future of Christian minorities across the country.

In the text of the motion, Anadiotis cites reports of forced displacement, violent attacks and illegal property seizures targeting Greek Orthodox Christians in several regions of Syria.

He claims that radical Islamist groups and other extremist groups are exploiting the country’s fragile security situation to carry out such attacks.

The proposal also raises concerns over kidnappings, the destruction of religious sites and what it describes as a risk of the community’s eradication.

The motion calls for immediate diplomatic intervention by the European External Action Service (EEAS), humanitarian aid for displaced Christians, and an independent international investigation into crimes committed against religious minorities.

The motion will require the written backing of at least 36 MEPs before it can proceed to a plenary vote.

Demand for Action said the new motion was "more than another document".

"It is a test. Not of awareness, but of resolve. Without action, it risks becoming one more statement in a long line of declarations that have failed to alter reality. And for Syria’s Christians, time is no longer an abstract concern," it said.

There has been a fresh wave of violence against Christians in Syria in recent weeks. Earlier this month, churches in Syria cancelled Easter celebrations after sectarian unrest erupted in the predominantly Christian town of Al-Suqaylabiyah in Hama province.

The violence reportedly began after two Muslim men were accused of harassing Christian women. After being confronted and driven away, they allegedly returned with dozens of armed men on motorcycles, who attacked homes, shops and vehicles and vandalised a local shrine to Mary.

Some reports claim members of Syria’s security services were involved, although government forces later intervened and prevented further escalation.

In response to the unrest, Catholic, Greek Orthodox and Syriac Orthodox churches announced the cancellation of planned Easter events.

Christian advocacy groups and church leaders called for national unity and stronger action against sectarianism, hate speech and lawlessness.

Since the fall of Bashar al-Assad in 2024, Syria’s new authorities have promised to uphold the rights of religious minorities. However, the continued presence of armed factions and weak state control in parts of the country have raised doubts about the government’s ability to guarantee security.

In February, Christian teacher Iman Jarrous was shot dead in Homs in February. Last year, a suicide bombing at Mar Elyas Greek Orthodox Church killed more than 20 worshippers.