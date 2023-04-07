UN to investigate death of Archie Battersbee

The UN has agreed to investigate the tragic death of Archie Battersbee after his life support was switched off against the wishes of his mother.

The 12-year-old died in August last year, several months after being found unconscious in his home with a ligature around his neck.

His mother, Hollie Dance, fought in the courts against the decision to switch off his life support but ultimately lost.

Prior to his death, the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UN CRPD) issued an injuction requiring the UK to keep Archie alive while it considered his case.

However, the UK Court of Appeal ruled that a High Court order to turn off his life support took precedence over the UN injunction.

Archie passed away on 6 August, shortly after his life support was turned off.

Lawyers acting on Ms Dance's behalf submitted a complaint to the UN. In a response received last week, the UN confirmed that it will consider the merits of her complaint and whether Archie's rights as a disabled person were violated by the UK.

Ms Dance said she was "so grateful" for the UN's decision to proceed.

"We have received so little support from the UK 'system', this means so much," she said.

"At the time, we felt completely betrayed that the government intervened and went against us despite the UN's intervention.

"All we had ever wanted was for Archie to have time. The UN intervention granted that time, but in our hour of need, that was taken away from us.

"Nothing can now bring Archie back, but I am determined to continue to pursue justice for him and to hold the UK government properly accountable."

Bruno Quintavalle, Ms Dance's barrister, said: "The UK government refused to take action to comply with the UN Committee's interim measures and the UK courts refused to ensure that the government satisfied its obligations under international law.

"This important investigation by the UN CRPD will now clarify if these omissions are compatible with the UK's Treaty obligations as well as set limits on future best-interests decision-making by the UK courts."

CLC chief executive, Andrea Williams, said: "It is vital that justice is seen to be done. I am sincerely grateful that the UN is taking this matter seriously and scrutinising the UK's decision making to ensure full transparency."