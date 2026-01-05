Christians react to US capture of Maduro

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Christian leaders have weighed in on the US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

The couple were captured by the US Army's Delta Force and transported to the US where they are being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. They face drug trafficking and weapons charges, which Maduro denies.

US President Donald Trump has said that the US will temporarily run Venezuela and "get the oil flowing".

Some Christian leaders have been positive about Trump's actions.

American evangelist Franklin Graham said Trump was a president "that doesn’t just talk, but takes action".

Writing on X, the long-time Trump supporter said, "I’m sure the people of Venezuela are breathing a huge sigh of relief that this evil dictator, Nicolás Maduro, is gone."

He asked people to "pray for President Trump and his team to have wisdom from God as they assess what the next steps need to be".

Pastor and author Michael A Youssef was enthusiastic about the raid on Venezuela.

"THANKYOU Mr President," he wrote on X.

"All oppressed people of the world have a renewed hope today because of your courageous and decisive action in Venezuela," he said.

In another post, Youssef said the US President had "raised the hopes of millions of oppressed people everywhere in the world today".

The Evangelical Council of Venezuela has responded with caution, saying it is trusting God through the crisis.

“We extend our prayers and solidarity to all our brothers and fellow citizens who are experiencing moments of uncertainty or fear,” it said.

It added, “We reaffirm our trust in the sovereignty of God, who reigns over the nations and guides history according to His eternal purpose.”

Pope Leo used his Angelus address on Sunday to urge respect for international law and express his "deep concern" over the situation.

Speaking to the crowds in St Peter's Square, he said, "The good of the beloved Venezuelan people must prevail over every other consideration.”

He continued, “This must lead to the overcoming of violence, and to the pursuit of paths of justice and peace, guaranteeing the sovereignty of the country, ensuring the rule of law enshrined in its Constitution, respecting the human and civil rights of each and every person, and working together to build a peaceful future of cooperation, stability and harmony, with special attention to the poorest who are suffering because of the difficult economic situation."

Christian aid agency World Vision is calling on the international community to provide support to millions of vulnerable Venezuelan families and children.

World Vision said there are over seven million Venezuelan refugees and displaced nationals sheltering in neighbouring countries including Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, and Bolivia. Inside Venezuela, around five million people are facing hunger.

“Millions of Venezuelans dream of returning home, yet they face severe challenges in accessing basic services such as health, education, nutrition, and child protection,” said Joao Diniz, World Vision's regional leader in Latin America and the Caribbean.

“In times of uncertainty, children are the most at risk. We must ensure their psychosocial and physical protection," he added.

Following Maduro's removal, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez is now acting leader of the country. In a statement on Sunday night she said that Venezuela seeks "peace and peaceful coexistence", and that she wants a "balanced and respectful" relationship with the US "based on sovereign equality and non-interference".

"Our country aspires to live without external threats, in an environment of respect and international cooperation," Rodriguez said. "We believe that global peace is built by guaranteeing the peace of each nation first."

She continued, "We extend the invitation to the US government to work together on a cooperation agenda, oriented to shared development, within the framework of international legality and strengthen a lasting community coexistence."

She added, "President Donald Trump: our peoples and our region deserve peace and dialogue, not war."

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has refused to condemn the US strikes on Venezuela.

In a statement he said, "The UK has long supported a transition of power in Venezuela. We regarded Maduro as an illegitimate President and we shed no tears about the end of his regime.

"I reiterated my support for international law this morning. The UK government will discuss the evolving situation with US counterparts in the days ahead as we seek a safe and peaceful transition to a legitimate government that reflects the will of the Venezuelan people."