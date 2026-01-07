Christians Against Poverty launch post-Christmas debt campaign

(Photo: CAP)

Debt-relief charity Christians Against Poverty (CAP) has warned that many people in Britain will “be facing a frightening financial reality” after the last few weeks of Christmas spending on top of rising bills.

CAP has started a “Break the Debt Blues” campaign to help those in financial hardship get on top of their finances by accessing free, face-to-face help from debt specialists.

Stewart McCulloch, CEO of CAP, said, “The first few weeks of the New Year can be tough, but for millions of people this financial strain is acute. We know that over 15 million people in the UK suffer daily anxiety about their finances, and the post-Christmas period often adds more pressure.”

McCulloch said it was important that people realise they do not have to face debt alone and that CAP, and the help they give, is always there for those who need it.

“So many people appreciate that face-to-face support; it gives us the chance to sit down, chat, and properly understand what you are going through. Whether you’re facing a mountain of unopened letters or just don’t know where to start, we can help you gather everything needed to put a plan in place," he said.

Last year, research commissioned by CAP suggested that almost a quarter of people living in Britain (23 per cent) have at some point received support or assistance from a church or Christian organisation, most commonly in the form of food.

Sharon, a woman who received help from CAP, said the assistance they provided changed her life.

She said, "I was a mum with young kids, thousands of pounds in debt, and I honestly thought I’d never get out of the mess I was in. Then I heard about CAP. I made that first call to their helpline and was introduced to a local debt advisor—a wonderful lady called Kathryn who changed my life.”

Sharon now organises drop-ins at her local debt centre to help others in similar circumstances.