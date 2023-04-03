UK government being sued for legal recognition of 'non-binary'

Staff writer

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

The UK government is being sued by an American IT worker living in the UK for legal recognition as 'non-binary'. 

Ryan Castellucci is biologically male but does not identify as male or female and has had surgery to create a "fully functional" vagina, the Daily Mail reports

At present, the UK does not give legal recognition to non-binary as a gender identity, and Gender Recognition Certificates (GRC) only recognise sex changes to male or female. 

According to the Daily Mail, Castellucci's case is being heard by the Family Court and the UK government is resisting.

In a witness statement to the Family Court, Castellucci said it was "striking and profoundly upsetting that I do not know how my gender would be recorded on my death certificate".

"In the current state of affairs, I don't even know as a matter of law what my legal gender is in the UK," said the IT worker. 

Most Read

  1. carl-and-laura-lentz

    Carl Lentz and wife Laura to spill 'Secrets of Hillsong' in new FX docuseries

  2. humza-yousaf

    What does the election of Scotland's new Muslim First Minister mean for the Church in Scotland?

  3. patrick-pullicino

    Diversity takes precedence over religion? The case of Rev Dr Patrick Pullicino

  4. london

    Evangelical Anglicans create new City of London deanery chapter over CofE's gay blessing plans

  5. brian-houston

    Brian Houston was charged with DUI before Hillsong resignation

  6. scottish-parliament

    Scottish conversion therapy ban could 'criminalise innocent Christians', say church leaders

  7. patrick-pullicino

    NHS Trust settles with Catholic chaplain in discrimination case

More News

  1. general-synod

    What is the right way forward for the Church of England after General Synod?

  2. carl-lentz

    Fired Hillsong NYC pastor Carl Lentz gets a new job at Oklahoma megachurch

  3. humza-yousaf

    What does the election of Scotland's new Muslim First Minister mean for the Church in Scotland?

  4. patrick-pullicino

    NHS Trust settles with Catholic chaplain in discrimination case

  5. marriage

    Declaration pledges to 'resist' Church of England gay blessing plans

  6. brian-houston

    Brian Houston was charged with DUI before Hillsong resignation