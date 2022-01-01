Tutu laid to rest at state funeral in Cape Town

Staff writer

A state funeral was held for Tutu at St George's Cathedral, Cape Town.

The funeral of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died last week aged 90, has taken place in Cape Town.

Tutu received a state funeral held inside the city's St George's Cathedral and attended by his widow Leah Tutu.

During the requiem mass, Leah was presented with the South African flag by the country's President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The funeral was held after his body lay in state so that members of the public could pay their respects.

Tutu was a Nobel Peace Prize winner and Archbishop of Cape Town from 1986 to 1996, during which time he railed against apartheid. 

He is to be buried at the cathedral.

Addressing mourners during the mass, President Ramaphosa said Tutu was "our moral compass and national conscience". 

"Our departed father was a crusader in the struggle for freedom, for justice, for equality and for peace, not just in South Africa, the country of his birth, but around the world," he said. 

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby paid tribute to Tutu in a video message.

"Archbishop Tutu lit up the world," he said.

He continued, "That light has lit up countries globally that were struggling with fear, conflict, persecution, oppression, where the marginalised suffered.

"When we were in the dark, he brought light. For me to praise him is like a mouse giving tribute to an elephant.

"South Africa has given us extraordinary examples of towering leaders of the rainbow nation with President Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Tutu."

He added, "Many Nobel winners' lights have grown dimmer over time, but Archbishop Tutu's has grown brighter."

Most Read

  1. revelation

    The book of Revelation and the passing of political powers

  2. face-masks

    Pity your pandemic-weary church minister? Not really

  3. ukraine

    Are war clouds gathering over Eastern Europe?

  4. media

    Five ways Christians could make 2022 a better year for the media

  5. palliative-care

    Doctors urge Scottish Parliament to reject assisted suicide legislation

  6. 2022

    Watch Night or Freedom Eve?

  7. diary

    What we can take from this year into the next

More News

  1. nigeria

    West Africa tipped to be persecution 'hotspot' in 2022

  2. covid-19

    How Covid-19 has made the lives of aspiring clergy more daunting

  3. revelation

    The book of Revelation and the passing of political powers

  4. 2022

    Watch Night or Freedom Eve?

  5. media

    Five ways Christians could make 2022 a better year for the media

  6. baroness-cox

    War in Nagorno Karabakh: A story of hope amidst the ashes of destruction