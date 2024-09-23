Tributes paid to Christian comedian Steve Legg

A personal tribute has been paid to one of England's most beloved Christian comedians Steve Legg after he died last Monday, following a brave battle against cancer lasting 17 months.

Legg died at the age of 57 in the company of his wife, Bekah, and family at Worthing Hospital, in the south coast town of Worthing in West Sussex, England. The couple have five daughters, one son and one granddaughter.

Bekah Legg paid a personal tribute in an exclusive comment sent to Christian Daily International: "Steve was one of a kind and the best of men. And I am so grateful I could call him mine for 16 years. His love and joy and relentless cheerleading encouraged me to do things I never could have imagined. But it wasn't just me, he did that for so many people. He leaves a legacy in the lives of all those he met and believed in."

Born in Bournemouth on the south coast of England, Legg began his entertainment career in 1988 using escapology and he became well–known for presenting the Gospel using a combination of comedy and "magic" tricks in churches and church events in the United Kingdom and abroad — visiting five continents.

His artistry for the Gospel, alongside secular comedic routines, led to him appearing on television and radio shows such as 'The Big Breakfast,' 'The Disney Club,' Radio 2 and Radio 5 Live.

Adventurer Bear Grylls called him "hilarious," and TV presenter Jonathan Ross said Legg was "very clever indeed."

Legg appeared at the National Indoor Arena in Birmingham, Wembley Conference Centre, the Royal Albert Hall in London, the Odyssey in Belfast and Apollo Theatre in Belfast.

The comedian was also the editor of Christian men's magazine 'Sorted' and wrote books including, The Last Laugh Journal: 22 reflections to help you find your way to a happier, healthier life.

Legg wrote a last Facebook post just five days before his death, in which he explained his predicament, using a typical blend of humor for which he was famous.

"Hey friends. I wanted to let you know that I came into hospital in an ambulance on Tuesday (which was exciting), because I was in a lot of pain (less exciting). Scans have shown that the melanoma the Docs first found three years ago has spread again and a large tumor in my bowel has caused a perforation.

"Surgery isn't an option and I'm on lots of morphine and antibiotics in the hope that this hole can heal and give me a little more time. But we've been warned this could be an 'end of life' event.

"God has been with us throughout as our family has held each other, come home from far away and in the extraordinary kindness of family and friends."

In a public announcement, Bekah Legg said that saying goodbye to her husband was "the hardest thing that we have ever had to do and we already miss him more than words can say."

The family noted a "most glorious sunset" as they left the hospital after Legg passed away. Bekah interpreted it as "the heavens literally lighting up to welcome a precious son home."

"We never wanted this day to come, but we are glad this last week is over and Steve is safe now with no more tears or pain. He died knowing he was loved by so many and now he is with the one who loves him most. There is enormous comfort in that."

