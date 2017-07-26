'Thor: Ragnarok' release date, spoilers: Fiery god Surtur confirmed as villain

"Thor: Ragnarok" is now just a few months away and ahead of its release, a revealing trailer has been unveiled which builds up more hype for the upcoming superhero film.

At San Diego Comic-Con, the second trailer for "Thor: Ragnarok" was released, with a prominent villain unveiled at the end of the clip. The ominous reveal is known as the giant fire god, Surtur.

In the video, Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) is seen leaping forward with arms raised and ready to clobber Surtur. However, compared to the size of Hulk, Surtur is a skyscraper towering over a human. The scene ended there, which teased fans of how Hulk could beat the fiery red giant.

In the comics, Surtur belonged to the extradimensional plane of Muspelheim and was the mortal enemy of the Asgardian ruler Odin and his son Thor. He had the power of a thousand suns and possessed superhuman strength, stamina and durability. He first appeared in the 97th issue of "Journey into Mystery" in 1963.

Director Taika Waititi told Comicbook about the work that was done on Surtur. He stated, "I did a little of the mo-cap stuff for Surtur, body wise, but then we have Clancy Brown doing the voice of Surtur."

Brown is known for "Shawshank Redemption" as well as having played the role of Victor Kruger aka The Kurgan in "Highlander."

Another character that fans might have recognized in the trailer was Fenris Wolf. The giant wolf is seen lunging towards Hulk to devour him but the green superhero manages to grab the animal by the mouth.

In the comics, along with Loki and Surtur, he was part of the invasion of Asgard and was prophesied to devour Odin. It remains to be seen how the movie will adapt Fenris' backstory.

The film stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Hopkins as Odin and Tom Hiddleston as Loki.

"Thor: Ragnarok" is scheduled to arrive in theaters on Nov. 3.