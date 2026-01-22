Middle East Christians warn rapid growth in faith is outpacing discipleship support

A CMS partner whose identity has been hidden for security reasons. (Photo: Church Mission Society)

Christian leaders working across the Middle East say a surge in spiritual openness is leading thousands to explore faith in Jesus, but warn that a lack of local discipleship structures risks leaving many new believers unsupported.

Speaking to Church Mission Society (CMS), regional Christian leaders described unprecedented levels of spiritual searching, emerging from years of war, displacement, political instability and global upheaval.

They say the scale and speed of interest in Christianity — particularly among people displaced by conflict or disillusioned with corruption — is unlike anything seen in recent generations.

Yet without sustained investment in locally led discipleship, they fear many may struggle to remain rooted in faith.

One regional leader, identified only as 'S' for security reasons, said the current climate has created a rare openness to the Christian message.

“Everything is shaking, but in the unseen, God has been preparing hearts,” said S.

According to the regional leader, this openness began during the Covid-19 pandemic and has continued through subsequent regional and global crises.

People encountering Jesus for the first time have done so while fleeing violence or grappling with loss across a number of countries in the Middle East.

One woman displaced by the war in Syria informed the regional leader that losing her home had ultimately led her to encounter Jesus.

While leaders report that tens of thousands across the region are now engaging with the Christian faith, they say the growth is exposing serious gaps in pastoral care and long-term formation.

In some countries, increasing restrictions on religious freedom mean new believers — particularly those from Muslim backgrounds — cannot safely attend traditional churches.

As a result, informal house churches and online Bible studies have expanded rapidly, often operating discreetly to avoid persecution.

S said: “They need love, acceptance, a safe community. They need help discovering their identity in God. And many churches in the region simply aren’t equipped for this.”

Chief executive and former mission director of CMS Andy Roberts said the risk is not a lack of evangelistic response, but the absence of sustained, contextual discipleship.

He explained: “There is in a very real sense, a discipleship gap growing in the Middle East, which means that if we don’t act at this pivotal moment, this could adversely affect the future of the body of Christ there.”

CMS says it is prioritising efforts to strengthen locally led responses, particularly in areas where Christians remain a small and vulnerable minority.

These include training local believers to disciple others, investing in emerging leaders who understand the cultural and emotional realities facing converts, expanding digital outreach, and supporting the formation of small, discreet faith communities.

S said collaboration across Christian organisations would be critical if the momentum is to be sustained.

“We cannot continue with ‘business as usual'. The harvest is huge. We must work together in new ways,” she said. “God is connecting modern day Esthers, Josephs and Daniels – ordinary people with an extraordinary purpose.”

She added that the current moment represents a rare opportunity – “the biggest harvest the world has ever seen,” calling on congregations in the UK to work together in partnership, combining their distinct strengths to respond effectively to the growing needs on the ground.

S stressed that the future of the movement lies in grassroots leadership rather than public platforms.

“Revival will come from the nameless and faceless, grassroots; small groups are good but they need to be connected,” she said.

She concluded: “Evangelism and salvation are important but growth in Christ is just as important if not more so. We have to nurture the seeds that have been planted or they will get snatched away.”