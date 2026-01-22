CofE earmarks £22m for outreach in three dioceses

William Temple Church in Wythenshawe in the Diocese of Manchester. (Photo: William Temple Church in Wythenshawe / Diocese of Manchester)

The Church of England has announced plans to spend more than £22 million in three of its dioceses, with the aim of supporting parishes in deprived areas and breathing new life into churches.

The Strategic Mission and Ministry Investment Board (SMMIB) has agreed to fund the Diocese of Exeter to the tune of £10m, £9.9m has been earmarked for the Diocese of Manchester and £2.3m will go to the Diocese of St Albans.

The funds will be used to, among other things, promote outreach to young people, run leadership development courses, and redevelop the Church in Plymouth.

Plymouth is the largest city in Devon but also has notable levels of deprivation so an ambitious plan is being rolled out to have 2035 adults and 2035 under-18s exploring faith by 2035.

The Bishop of Exeter, Mike Harrison, said, “My prayer is that this resourcing might lead many to know the love of God in Christ for them and to grow as followers of Jesus, joyfully witnessing and serving in His name.”

Manchester has also mentioned plans to plant new churches as well as revitalise existing ones and to raise more mission leaders.

The diocese already has six church plants in what is known as the Antioch Network. The plan is for these churches to become “resource churches” which will aid in the planting of yet more churches.

The Bishop of Manchester, David Walker, said, “This investment is a wonderful affirmation of the vision we share across Manchester Diocese.

"It gives us means to strengthen our parishes, nurture young disciples, and grow new Christian communities.

"My hope is that together we will make our churches places of welcome, growth, and transformation – signs of God’s love at the heart of every community.”

In St Albans, as well as raising new missionaries and planting new churches, the diocese has expressed a desire to increase its outreach to multi-faith and multi-ethnic communities, targeting towns like Luton, Hatfield and Watford.