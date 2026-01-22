Indian families' homes destroyed for refusing to renounce Christ

A Christian resident of Midapalli village in one of the demolished homes. (Photo: CSW)

Four Christian families living in Midapalli, Maharashtra State in India, have had their homes demolished by their neighbours after refusing to renounce their faith.

Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW) is calling on state authorities to intervene after local police apparently did nothing to assist the Christians.

The incident began on 11 January when villagers made their demand and even threatened to kill the Christians if they did not comply.

The next day they repeated their demand, this time assembling a mob of around 20 people who demolished the houses of the Christians. When the Christian families complained to the police the next day, the police took the side of the persecutors and issued more threats to the Christian families.

The police said that their unique identity cards and ration supplies would be cancelled and asked them why, as members of a tribal community, they had decided to follow Christianity. Having seen the official response, the villagers have issued yet more death threats to their Christian neighbours.

Having refused to offer the Christians any official support, the police then proceeded to deny them support. On 14 January they brought in the local pastor for questioning, saying that his preaching was “superstition”. They then banned him from visiting families in the village.

The 25 or so Christians in the village are currently living out the harsh winter months in the ruins of their homes. They are planning on taking the matter to a higher authority by contacting the District Collector.

Mervyn Thomas, founder and president of Christian Solidarity Worldwide, said, “It is deeply concerning to witness the grave and unacceptable assault and humiliation these families have been subjected to on account of their religion.

“Even more alarming is the failure of the police to protect these vulnerable citizens, which has emboldened the perpetrators.

"We call upon the district administration and state authorities to intervene as matter of urgency, ensuring the safety of the affected families, restoring their rights, compensating them for the loss of their homes, and holding those responsible to account under the law.”