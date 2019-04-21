Theresa May says Christians should be allowed to live out their faith in peace

Theresa May spoke of her concern for the persecuted church in her Easter message

Theresa May has used her Easter message to say that people of all religions should have the right to practise their faith in peace.

On the same day as over a hundred people died during attacks on Easter services in Sri Lanka, the British Prime Minister said that for Christians around the world, the simple act of going to church "can bring huge danger".

She said this threat to Christians was the reason why the government recently launched a review into persecution around the world.

She said: "For millions of Christians in this country and around the world, Easter is a particularly special time, when we remember the powerful message at the heart of our Christian faith, a message of hope of the resurrection of Jesus Christ when we can look forward to a new life in Christ.

"On Sunday, I will spend Easter as I do every year giving thanks in church. But for many Christians around the world, such simple acts of faith can bring huge danger. Churches have been attacked, Christians murdered, families forced to flee their homes.

"This is why the government has launched a global review into the persecution of Christians. We must stand up for the right of everyone, no matter what their religion, to practise their faith in peace."

Mrs May, who is a vicar's daughter and practising Christian, added: "Easter is a time of reflection, for families and friends to get together and spend precious time with their loved ones, so let me wish everyone, of all faiths and none, a very happy and peaceful Easter."

Bomb attacks on three churches and four hotels in Sri Lanka has shocked the world. The death toll stands at 207, with hundreds more injured.

A motive for the attacks has not yet been established, but at least three people have been arrested by the police.