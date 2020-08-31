The Democrats are 'opposed to faith', says Franklin Graham

As the 2020 presidential campaign heats up, loyal Trump supporter Franklin Graham has said he fears for Christians if the Democrats win.

The Samaritan's Purse CEO told CBN News that the party are "socialist" and "opposed to faith".

He said his father, the late Rev Billy Graham, was a Democrat "all his life" and "never switched parties".

"But he saw the party that he grew up in changing and moving to the left," he said.

In an ominous prediction, Graham said the changes the Democrats want to make to the country are "going to affect the Church".

"The government will begin to tell the Church how they can be the Church, and they'll close the Church down in many places," he said.

He predicted that a "storm is coming" in which Christians are going to be "attacked" for their faith.

Asked if Donald Trump getting into office was God's doing, Graham said he believed "God brought him here for this season" to hold back an assault on the Christian faith.

"I'm just asking that God would spare this country for another four years to give us a little bit more time to do the work before the storm hits, and I believe the storm is coming and you're going to see Christians attacked, you're going to see churches closed, you're going to see a real hatred expressed toward people of faith. That's coming," he said.

He added: "I believe Donald Trump is the president for a reason. I believe God has put him in this position, and Western civilization as we have known it, he's defending that."

Graham is planning a prayer march through Washington DC on September 26. The focus is on prayer, with no guest speakers or stage events planned for the day.

"The only hope for this country is God," he said.

"Donald Trump can't turn it around ... only God can do this and we need God's help. The Democrats have taken God pretty much out of government - and there's a lot of Republicans that want to take God out of government - but we just thank God that we've got a president who wants God not only in his administration but he wants to see God more out here in Washington."