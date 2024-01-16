Street Preachers' Charter in development to prevent more arrests

A new charter is being developed after a number of high profile arrests and prosecutions involving street preachers.

The Christian Institute is drawing up the 'Street Preachers' Charter' in the hopes of reaching "an agreed understanding between police and preachers over freedom of speech, and to encourage 'best practice' on both sides".

Simon Calvert, Deputy Director of The Christian Institute, said: "Over many years, our in-house lawyer, Sam Webster, has provided advice and training to street preachers, working alongside respected organisations such as the Open Air Mission.

"Through the Street Preachers' Charter, we hope to appeal to those whom God has called to this public ministry, and to work with them to ensure they preach knowing their legal rights, and to help them as they witness on behalf of local churches.

"If we can establish a solid and professional charter from the side of the evangelists, this will benefit our discussions with police and local authorities as we try to help them improve religious literacy and the quality of their training for staff in how to engage with street preachers."

Just last week, street preacher Angus Cameron won a substantial payout from Police Scotland after he was wrongfully arrested while preaching in Glasgow city centre.

The 52-year-old former pastor was arrested in 2022 for 'breach of the peace with homophobic aggravation' following a single unsubstantiated complaint.

He was assisted in his challenge against his arrest by The Christian Institute and was last week vindicated after Police Scotland agreed to pay him £5,500 in damages along with £9,400 in legal costs.

Mr Cameron has donated the full amount of his compensation to The Christian Institute.

Commenting on his arrest, Mr Calvert said, "Angus's preaching was not targeting individuals; he did not use offensive language; he was not aggressive; he did not try to cause offence; he simply quoted the Bible. There was no criminality at all.

"The arresting officer mistakenly believed that because someone claimed to be 'offended' his preaching was therefore illegal. The arrest was wholly unnecessary and was carried out in a heavy-handed and inappropriate manner."

Street evangelists wishing to receive more information on the CI's planned Charter, as well as invitations to free training events, should emailstreetpreachers@christian.org.uk