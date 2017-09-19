SNES Classic stock news: Nintendo ready to provide more SNES Classic units

The Nintendo SNES Classic edition. Nintendo/Super-NES-Classic

Nintendo fans who did not get a chance to even see a Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) Classic console after its pre-order stocks disappeared in a flash will find solace in Nintendo addressing the pre-order controversy.

It is now a well-known debacle in the Nintendo community that the new SNES Classic released for pre-orders by Nintendo back in August quickly ran out of stock. This drove several potential buyers to express their qualms to Nintendo about the pre-order scheme and marketing structure for the SNES Classic, as there have been reports that some lucky few who were able to nab pre-orders started auctioning their pre-order tickets online. At the time of writing, some are priced at $200+, compared to the suggested $79.99 price tag of the SNES Classic.

Nintendo's American president, Reggie Fils-Aime, has since urged buyers not to overbid on any SNES Classic in any auction site since they are now promising to make a "dramatic increase" in the production of the said console.

Speaking on behalf of Nintendo, Fils-Aime also said that the pre-order mess was not their fault and that the issue was out of their control. This was despite the decade-old accusations of some members of the Nintendo community that the company was creating a scarcity on the market.

Fils-Aime then guaranteed that there should be plenty of SNES Classics available for sale later in September.

The elusive console is a nod to the '90s era of gaming and is a smaller version of the classic '90s Super Nintendo home console. Buyers who were lucky enough to nab a pre-order should expect, apart from the console, 21 preloaded games which have yet to be named.

The SNES Classic is set to be released on Sept. 29. Those who were not able to pre-order can still get it for approximately $80, assuming it does not run out as fast as its pre-order stocks.