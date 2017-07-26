'Sister' plot, cast news: Kate Hudson shaves head for mysterious role

After Cara Delevingne, actress Kate Hudson has shaved her head for a mysterious role in an upcoming film tentatively titled as "Sister."

Hudson took the world by storm after she debuted her new look on the Los Angeles set of the feature-length film, which is written and directed by Australian artist Sia. She then posted a snap on Instagram and expressed gratitude toward the latter for the "freedom."

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jul 26, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

In 2015, the singer-songwriter said she was initially embarrassed to announce she wanted to make a film for fear it would be viewed as a vanity project. She only started to have enough confidence in the project after directing "Chandelier's" music video.

"For me, the process was basically, I work out the movie. I'll act it out, I'll have the dialogue already in my head," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Sia during the 2015 Venice Film Festival. "It's really the formatting. ... I can't be bothered to learn Final Draft. I'm not a technical person. Like, when I sing, I just want to sing the melody and write the lyrics. I don't want to have to do production, which is very technical. I don't enjoy that. What I do enjoy is the creative process."

While waiting, fans can check Hudson next as Eleanor Strubing in "Marshall," an upcoming biographical thriller film directed by Reginald Hudlin. The story is all about the first African-American Supreme Court Justice, Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman), and one of the first cases of his career.

Advertisement

"Marshall," which also stars Josh Gad, Dan Stevens, James Cromwell and Sterling K. Brown, is set to be released on Oct. 13.