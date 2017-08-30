Samsung Galaxy Note 8 price, specs news: What to expect from the upcoming device?

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is set for release next month on Sept. 15. YouTube/SamsungMobile

Samsung's release of their new models of smartphones — the S8 and S8+ — is one of the brand's highlights this year, but it looks like they are not going to stop there. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is also set for release next month on Sept. 15, and is expected to make a wave in the world of smart gadgets and high-end smartphones.

The Korean company made a huge splash in the latest video introduction of the latest Note model on their website. The phone revealed some trademark features set to stand out among all other smartphones, such as its S-Pen stylus, its dual-camera set-up, and Bixby, Samsung's own advanced virtual voice assistant.

It looks like Samsung worked so hard to get back on its feet after the huge controversy concerning the Galaxy Note 7 last year. As everyone can recall, the Note 7 was also set to be one of the best smartphones of 2016, until it was discontinued due to some units catching fire and causing injury to users.

"Last year was very tough for us, so with the new Note 8 we have been re-engaging with our audience," said head of Samsung UK Conor Pierce, as reported by The Telegraph.

The Galaxy Note 8 features a 6.3-inch, Quad HD+ Super AMOLED screen. Like the S8 and S8+, the screen of the phone is also curved, and its screen size measures a whopping 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6mm, according to The Independent. It's also fitted with an octa-core processor and 6 GB of random access memory (RAM), designed for flawless function and in-depth usage. A headphone jack is also featured and will come in different colors like blue, gold, black and silver.

For the phone's trademark features, the S-Pen is designed to completely change the smartphone experience, with several advanced functions such as writing memos off screen, sending live messages, creating own emojis, and translating text.

The dual-camera setup is also a huge step-up in the Note series. The Note 8 is also the first device Samsung outfitted with the technology, with its 2x optical zoom feature, optical image stabilization (OIS), and live focus option. Users can also take high-quality pictures in a low-light environment, as well as get the focus they want using the Bokeh effect.

Set to rival Apple's Siri, Amazon's Alexa and Google's Assistant, Samsung's own advanced voice assistant Bixby is also one of the major highlights of the phone. Users can activate Bixby either through voice control using the phrase, "Hi Bixby," or by pushing its button on the screen. Bixby also understands basic to advanced commands.

Interested buyers can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 at several retailers or by going to the phone's official website. Price may cost around £869 in the United Kingdom.