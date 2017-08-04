Samsung Galaxy Note 8 leak shows smartphone sporting dual camera and larger display

A newly surfaced leaked photo of the eagerly awaited Samsung Galaxy Note 8 confirms the addition of arguably the biggest feature that the S8 and S8 Plus passed up on — dual cameras. It also shows that the flagship phone will have the largest screen ever to grace a premium, mass market smartphone.

The photo, posted by Evan Blass via Twitter, shows renders of the phone from all angles, including the rear side, where the dual-camera system is located. The phone will have a massive 6.3-inch screen, and its near bezel-less design will help minimize bulk while providing a stunning display. To date, this latest leak provides the most complete picture of the much-anticipated phone.

The dual camera was not included in Samsung's release of the newest iterations from its other flagship line earlier this year, the Galaxy S8 and S8 plus. Thanks to advances in Samsung's camera technology. However, the phones still managed to hold its own against its biggest competitor, the iPhone 7.

The addition of dual cameras sets very high expectations for the Note 8's image processing capabilities.

The leak also reveals that the technology giant has not figured out the design challenge that faces today's smartphone manufacturers — placing a fingerprint scanner underneath the display. Previous speculations suggested that the Note 8 will have a fingerprint scanner located at the rear. The leaked photos show that the fingerprint scanner is to be located farther away from the camera lens than in the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, avoiding unnecessary lens smudging.

While Note 8's screen will be larger than its predecessor, people will look for improvements not only in the display aspect, but in the battery category as well. With the upcoming Note, the company is looking to bounce back from the losses incurred from the disastrous Note 7 released last year, which had reported battery fires that prompted Samsung to recall the product altogether.