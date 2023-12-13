Salvation Army opens new UK and Ireland headquarters

The Salvation Army has officially opened its new UK and Ireland Territory headquarters in south London.

The building was specially constructed after the Church and charity sold its previous headquarters in Elephant and Castle, in central London, in 2020.

The Elephant and Castle building was sold to developer Rockwell after The Salvation Army reached the conclusion that much-needed repairs would be too expensive.

The Salvation Army said its new headquarters in Denmark Hill has been designed using the latest environmental and energy efficiency standards, meaning it will have significantly reduced running costs.

Territorial Commander for the UK and Ireland, Commissioner Anthony Cotterill, said, "Ensuring local mission can flourish was at the heart of every decision we made about this new building.

"The main purpose of the teams that work at our headquarters is to support our worship and mission in communities across the UK.

"Our focus is always supporting the church leaders on the ground who are providing vital services such as stocking up our foodbanks, running homeless outreach support or providing company for lonely and isolated people."

The site of the new headquarters is next door to The Salvation Army's William Booth College, where it trains its officers, and is on land that already belonged to the Church.

The building was officially opened by international leaders, General Lyndon Buckingham and Commissioner Bronwyn Buckingham, World President of Women's Ministries.

Guests included church leaders from other denominations - Dr Anna Krauss, Council of Lutheran Churches in Great Britain, Paul Hendricks, Roman Catholic Auxiliary Bishop of Southwark, and Rowena Loverance, Convenor of Churches Together in England.

A plaque was unveiled during the inauguration ceremony bearing the inscription "This building is dedicated to the glory of God", as well as the words "Let light shine out of darkness" from 2 Corinthians 4:6, and "And in this place I will bring peace" from Haggai 2:9.