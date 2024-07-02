Russell Brand and 'Chosen' star Jonathan Roumie discuss Jesus

Jennifer Moreno

Russell Brand talks to "The Chosen" actor Jonathan Roumie on June 21, 2024.(Photo: Locals)

Russell Brand invited Jonathan Roumie onto a recent episode of his Locals podcast to talk about portraying Jesus in hit Christian TV show The Chosen

Roumie said it helped Christians to be able to put a face to their Lord and Saviour, and that TV shows like The Chosen give them "an opportunity to reference what it is and who it is that we're putting our belief system into".

It also helps people to see that Jesus was "a real person".

"One of the things ... that we need, especially if we have a relationship with our Creator, or we desire a relationship with our Creator, it's only human for us to want to put a face to who that is," he said. 

Roumie shared a funny story where his sister was praying in church when his face suddenly "popped into her prayers".

He could relate to that experience, although for him it is someone else's face that he associates with Jesus. 

"And for me, obviously, I'm not thinking of myself. But you know, if it's not Robert Powell, I get images of Renaissance paintings that come into my head, you know, or something by Carl Bloch will just pop into my head. And he's one of my favorite artists who depicted Christ. And so, I want to have somebody to think of, to imagine, because He's a real person. Jesus was a real person. He continues to be a real person," he continued.

Brand recently became a Christian and was baptised in the River Thames amid serious allegations of sexual misconduct, which he denies. He said it was "time to have some Christian friends on the show" after being a Christian "for a little while now". 

The two have known each other for many years, though, with Brand explaining on his the podcast that Roumie was his body double in HBO's Ballers.

"So I'm able to say that Jesus was my body double," Brand quipped.

Roumie said that his two seasons as Brand's body double on Ballers was one of "many side-gigs" that helped him when he "hustled to pay my bills". 

He added, "Russell, you're an innovator and a truth-teller, but if you ever wanted to return the favour and be Jesus' body-double, I got you, and it'd make a great story."

Most Read

  1. church-of-england-synod

    Orthodox Anglicans set out their positions on Church of England's same-sex blessing plans

  2. kevin-costner

    Kevin Costner helms new Western epic telling story of faith on the frontier

  3. arctic

    Committed Christians more sceptical of climate change

  4. sean-rowe

    US Episcopal Church elects next presiding bishop

  5. lisa-lockey-annice-grundy-tracey-hooper-and-bethany-hutchison

    Female nurses say they were forced to share changing rooms with biological male

  6. jonathan-evans

    Tony Evans' son says he'll be there for his father after admission of past sin

More News

  1. jonathan-evans

    Tony Evans' son says he'll be there for his father after admission of past sin

  2. church

    A pastor's response to Tony Evans' and Robert Morris' moral failings

  3. pride

    Pride and Catholic schools

  4. church-of-england-general-synod

    Can the Church of England afford same-sex blessings?

  5. lebanon

    Lebanon, caught in crossfire between Israeli army and militant groups, needs prayer

  6. iraq

    Christians in the Middle East and the threat to an ancient community