'Rick and Morty' season 3 release date, plot news: Teaser reveals a trippy adventure; a character returns

While fans wait patiently (or impatiently) for the premiere of "Rick and Morty" season 3 premiere, a teaser for the show reveals quite a trippy adventure for the show's main characters. Stars and creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland also reveal some hints as to what to expect in the third season.

The newest trailer for the third season of "Rick and Morty" has dropped. The clip, titled "Exquisite Corpse," shows Morty dropping what looks like a very important vial, leading him and Rick on a very trippy adventure afterward to the song by hip-hop duo Run the Jewels. It is safe to say that from the promo alone, it has hinted of the things to come for Rick and Morty in the upcoming season.

The three-minute teaser was also the longest preview that show has had, and was directed by creative animator Matt Taylor. In a span of three hours, the trailer received over a million views and fans of the show were not disappointed. It was a much-awaited promo for the show, after having some delays in release.

There may be hints of what could be happening over the course of the season, but the show's creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, who also provide the voices for the main characters, also shared more hints regarding season 3's plot. In an episode of Nerdist Talks Back, the two, along with Chris Parnell, who provides the voice of Jerry, tease more details about the third season.

One of those details is that a big character is coming back. Roiland stated that it is not one of the fan favorites like Snowball or Krombopolous Michael, or even Mister Meeseeks, whom they teased would be returning in a "smart way." The character in question? Gearhead, who will also have a big story arc in the upcoming season. Gearhead — or Revolio Clockberg Jr. — does have a reason to come back, probably to seek payback for what Rick did to him before.

A big reunion is also coming up, well, sort of. Harmon revealed that two of the stars from "Community" will be appearing in season 3. Joel McHale and Gillian Jacobs will be making their appearances, among other big guest stars such as Christian Slater, Susan Sarandon and Danny Trejo, to name a few.

"Rick and Morty" season 3 will premiere on Sunday, July 30, on Adult Swim.